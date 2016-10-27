Denver Nuggets - PlayerWatch

C Jusuf Nurkic has shown the ability to draw fouls as the Nuggets work their offense through him, and he is strong on the offensive glass and finishing near the basket. F Nikola Jokic has been a cog in the Nuggets' high-post offense and has shown the ability to pick and pop. "There's definitely some Balkan buddy ball going on with those two guys," coach Mike Malone said. "They do look for each other, which is great. They're so skilled."

