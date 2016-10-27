FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 27, 2016 / 3:11 AM / 10 months ago

Denver Nuggets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Jusuf Nurkic has shown the ability to draw fouls as the Nuggets work their offense through him, and he is strong on the offensive glass and finishing near the basket. F Nikola Jokic has been a cog in the Nuggets' high-post offense and has shown the ability to pick and pop. "There's definitely some Balkan buddy ball going on with those two guys," coach Mike Malone said. "They do look for each other, which is great. They're so skilled."

