10 months ago
Denver Nuggets - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
November 4, 2016 / 2:11 PM / 10 months ago

Denver Nuggets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Gary Harris (groin) did not play Thursday in Minnesota.

G Will Barton (ankle) did not play Thursday in Minnesota. He was injured during Monday's loss at Toronto.

F Darrell Arthur has not played yet this season due to a sore knee, but head coach Michael Malone said Arthur could make his season debut Thursday against Minnesota. If Arthur does play, Malone added that he'll be on a minutes restriction.

F Darrell Arthur made his season debut Thursday after sitting out with a sore knee. He was limited to nine minutes, and he scored two points.

F Wilson Chandler came off the bench to score 19 points as the Nuggets escaped with a 102-99 win over the Timberwolves on Thursday.

F Danilo Gallinari scored 19 points as the Nuggets escaped with a 102-99 win over the Timberwolves on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
