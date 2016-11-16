Denver Nuggets - PlayerWatch

SG Gary Harris will miss four weeks with a foot injury suffered Saturday in a loss to Detroit. Harris didn't play Sunday in a loss at Portland. He also started the season on the injured list with a groin injury.

G Jamal Murray could get a chance to shine, with Gary Harris and Will Barton out. He is shooting 44 percent from 3-point range over the last five games and seems to have settled down after a rough start offensively.

G Will Barton, who had filled in for Gary Harris before getting hurt Nov. 1, is nursing a severely sprained right ankle and coach Michael Malone said he could miss 4-6 weeks.