Denver Nuggets - PlayerWatch

C Jusuf Nurkic had 14 points and 14 rebounds as Denver notched its 10th straight victory over the Bulls at Pepsi Center.

G Jamal Murray scored 24 points and grabbed six rebounds, both career-highs. Murray scored 15 points in the second quarter. "It just takes one shot to have confidence," Murray said. "It doesn't take me long to get hot. I think every shot is going in. If I miss I don't worry about it."

G Will Barton scored 10 points, hitting two free throws with 9.5 seconds left and the Nuggets defeated the Chicago Bulls 110-107 on Tuesday night. Barton, playing his second game after missing nine with a sprained left ankle, scored eight points in the third quarter.

F Mike Miller is still away from the team for personal reasons. He should return before Friday's game.