F Nikola Jokic was out with a sore wrist. Coach Michael Malone said Jokic's wrist was swollen and called him day to day, although there is no clear timetable for his return.

F Kenneth Faried had 14 points and 10 rebounds Friday.

G Will Barton returned from missing three games to score 17 points Friday.

F Wilson Chandler led Denver with 24 points Friday,