PG Emmanuel Mudiay had 18 points and seven assists for the Nuggets, who are averaging 125.3 points during their streak.

C Nikola Jokic tied a career high with 27 points to go with 15 rebounds and nine assists, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Dallas Mavericks 117-107 on Monday night.

G Gary Harris scored a career-high 24 points for Denver (12-16), which has won three straight for the first time this season.

G Jamal Murray was active Monday against the Mavericks despite battling some foot soreness.