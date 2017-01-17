FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
January 18, 2017 / 6:27 AM / 7 months ago

Denver Nuggets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PG Emmanuel Mudiay had 18 points and a career-high 13 assists for the Nuggets (16-23), who had 33 assists after setting a season high with 37.

C Nikola Jokic has made headlines with his highlight-worthy passing ability. Now his talent is spreading to his team.

SG Gary Harris left the game early in the first quarter with a sprained right ankle. Harris departed soon after he had his shot blocked by Nikola Vucevic and went to the locker room at the next timeout.

F Kenneth Faried scored 20 points for the Nuggets (16-23), who had 33 assists after setting a season high with 37.

F Darrell Arthur (left knee soreness) was inactive for the second straight game. He has been limited to 17 games this season with various ailments.

