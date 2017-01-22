Denver Nuggets - PlayerWatch

G Emmanuel Mudiay went 0 for 8 before leaving in the third quarter with lower back soreness. Mudiay was battling soreness in the first half and it became too much after he was floored by a C DeAndre Jordan screen early in the third quarter.

C Nikola Jokic had 19 points and 10 rebounds as Denver held a team to fewer than 100 points for the first time in six weeks. Jokic, who set a career high in points in three straight games, was plagued by foul trouble and played only nine minutes.

G Gary Harris (ankle) did not play Saturday and is doubtful for the team's game in Minnesota on Sunday.

F Darrell Arthur was active Saturday after missing four games with left knee soreness. Coach Michael Malone said he was on a minutes restriction.

F Danilo Gallinari and Will Barton scored 18 points apiece for Denver.