7 months ago
Denver Nuggets - PlayerWatch
January 23, 2017 / 3:05 AM / 7 months ago

Denver Nuggets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

G Emmanuel Mudiay went 0 for 8 before leaving in the third quarter with lower back soreness. Mudiay was battling soreness in the first half and it became too much after he was floored by a C DeAndre Jordan screen early in the third quarter.

C Nikola Jokic had 19 points and 10 rebounds as Denver held a team to fewer than 100 points for the first time in six weeks. Jokic, who set a career high in points in three straight games, was plagued by foul trouble and played only nine minutes.

G Gary Harris (ankle) did not play Saturday and is doubtful for the team's game in Minnesota on Sunday.

F Darrell Arthur was active Saturday after missing four games with left knee soreness. Coach Michael Malone said he was on a minutes restriction.

F Danilo Gallinari and Will Barton scored 18 points apiece for Denver.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.