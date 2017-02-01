Denver Nuggets - PlayerWatch

G Emmanuel Mudiay missed his fifth game due to lower back pain Tuesday.

F Nikola Jokic (left hip flexor strain) participated in a light workout Tuesday morning but did not play Tuesday night against the Lakers. Jokic is listed as day-to-day.

F Kenneth Faried chipped in 14 points and a game-high 17 rebounds Tuesday in the Nuggets' road loss to the Lakers.

G Will Barton didn't play due Tuesday against the Lakers due to left ankle soreness.

F Wilson Chandler collected 26 points and nine rebounds in the Nuggets' road loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.