C Nikola Jokic poured in a career-high 40 points to lead the Nuggets to a 131-123 victory over the Knicks on Friday night. Jokic was 17 of 23 from the field, grabbed nine rebounds and had five assists. He has at least five assists in 18 games this season, ranking fifth among centers in assists per game. "I don't think he (Jokic) is a star in the making," Nuggets coach Mike Malone said. "He is a star. His numbers back him up. He is doing it against really good players, all-star level players. He is going to get everything he deserves because he works hard and he is a great kid. He is a guy I'd pay to see, not because he's dunking on anybody or blowing by anybody. It's because of his skill, his flair, his joy." Jokic accumulated 18 points in the third quarter, helping the Nuggets to a 100-88 lead.