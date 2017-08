C Nikola Jokic, who finished second in the NBA's Skills Competition during All-Star weekend, pulled down 10 rebounds but scored just four points in the Nuggets' loss at Sacramento on Thursday.

G Gary Harris scored 23 points to lead the Nuggets in a loss at Sacramento on Thursday.

F Wilson Chandler contributed 18 points and 10 rebounds off the bench in the Nuggets' loss at Sacramento on Thursday.