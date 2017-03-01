FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Denver Nuggets - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
March 1, 2017

Denver Nuggets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Nikola Jokic had 19 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double in the past 12 games, helping the Nuggets beat the Bulls on Tuesday.

F Kenneth Faried will miss the next week to 10 days because of back and ankle injuries, according to the Denver Post. With 23 games remaining and the Nuggets clinging to the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference, Denver can ill afford to go very long with Faried in street clothes. The 27-year-old has missed five of the Nuggets past seven games. In 49 games this season, Faried is averaging 9.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

F Kenneth Faried missed his second game in a row with a lower back strain.

F Danilo Gallinari scored 22 points Tuesday as the Nuggets won in Chicago.

