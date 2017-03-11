FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Denver Nuggets - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
March 12, 2017 / 6:23 AM / 5 months ago

Denver Nuggets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Emmanuel Mudiay, who had 24 points in the first quarter of Denver's win in Boston on Nov. 6, was dressed but didn't play Friday.

C Nikola Jokic wasn't feeling 100 percent Friday, but he still managed to put up a near triple-double in a big win for the Denver Nuggets.

F Kenneth Faried sat out for the seventh straight game with spasms in his lower back. There has been no timetable for his return.

F Wilson Chandler scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and Denver Nuggets beat the Boston Celtics 119-99 on Friday night.

F Danilo Gallinari scored 20 after missing Wednesday's game with vertigo to help the Nuggets bounce back from a disappointing loss to Washington.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.