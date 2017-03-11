Denver Nuggets - PlayerWatch

G Emmanuel Mudiay, who had 24 points in the first quarter of Denver's win in Boston on Nov. 6, was dressed but didn't play Friday.

C Nikola Jokic wasn't feeling 100 percent Friday, but he still managed to put up a near triple-double in a big win for the Denver Nuggets.

F Kenneth Faried sat out for the seventh straight game with spasms in his lower back. There has been no timetable for his return.

F Wilson Chandler scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and Denver Nuggets beat the Boston Celtics 119-99 on Friday night.

F Danilo Gallinari scored 20 after missing Wednesday's game with vertigo to help the Nuggets bounce back from a disappointing loss to Washington.