C Nikola Jokic scored 21 points and secured 12 rebounds. He made 10 of 18 3-pointers.

G Gary Harris scored 23 points in a 134-131 win over New Orleans. He hit 10 of 12 shots, including both 3-pointers, and stole Jrue Holiday's pass to help seal the game in the final seconds.

F Danilo Gallinari scored 28 points in a win over New Orleans. He made 9 of 15 shots, including 5 of 10 3-pointers.