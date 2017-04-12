G Gary Harris' 20 points led the stripped-down Nuggets to a 109-91 victory at Dallas on Tuesday.

G Jamal Murray scored 10 points and added 10 rebounds Tuesday at Dallas for his first career double-double.

F Kenneth Faried, F Danilo Gallinari and G Jameer Nelson were shut down for the rest of the season.

G Malik Beasley scored 16 points Tuesday at Dallas. He played a season-high 32 minutes after not playing more than 15 in any previous game. "I have really been focused on improving my game even if I'm not playing," Beasley said. "I just continue to stay working and stay humble."

