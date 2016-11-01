Raptors answer Nuggets' second-half challenge

TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors wrapped up their three-game homestand with a 105-102 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Monday night at Air Canada Centre.

The Raptors survived a defensive lapse in the third quarter to close out the win.

Denver outscored Toronto 9-4 through the first four minutes of the second half, cutting the Raptors' lead to six. Then with just over three minutes to play in the third quarter, Wilson Chandler got a finger-roll layup to drop, pulling the Nuggets within 77-73.

After Jameer Nelson dropped a 3-pointer with five seconds to go in the third quarter, pulling the Nuggets within two, DeMar DeRozan hit a buzzer-beating two to give the Raptors an 88-84 lead.

In addition to outscoring the Raptors 35-26 in the third quarter, the Nuggets dominated the boards, outrebounding the Raptors 13-7 as they rallied from a 62-49 deficit.

"It got away on the defensive end. We gave up 35 points in the third quarter," Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. "What saved us is getting into the paint. We had 58 points in the paint. It's a hard way to live, because if you don't get defense, again, it forces you to put the pressure on the paint.

"That was the thing. We just lost our defensive mojo in the third quarter."

The Nuggets took their first lead of the second half with 8:49 left in the fourth quarter as Chandler hit a 25-foot 3-pointer that made it 91-90 and capped a 5-0 run.

"It's the second game in a row where we waited until the second half to show up," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. "When you play against a team that was in the Eastern Conference Finals last year, you can't do that. I'm very proud of our effort.

"We outscored them by 10 in the second half, gave ourselves a chance to win, took the lead, but you can't spot that team the (first) half that we did."

DeRozan led the Raptors (2-1) with 33 points and five rebounds.

Kyle Lowry's layup with 45.3 seconds remaining put the game out of reach. He finished with 29 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

DeRozan became the first player in franchise history to start a season with three consecutive 30-point games. Kobe Bryant is the last player to begin with three consecutive 30-point games without a 3-pointer in 2005.

"I may text Kobe or something," DeRozan joked. "I don't get caught up in what nobody says. I just try to get the job done. As long as we go out there and win, that's all I care about."

Denver (1-2) was led by 16 points, six rebounds and four assists from guard Emmanuel Mudiay. Danilo Gallinari and Will Barton each added 16 points.

With 30 seconds to go in the third quarter, Barton fell awkwardly favoring his left ankle, left the game immediately and did not return. The team announced Barton suffered a left ankle sprain, but X-rays were negative.

"I think it's a great opportunity for us to learn how we need to play four quarters," said center Jusuf Nurik, who finished with 13 points and 18 rebounds. "We will be better next time, for sure."

The Raptors outrebounded the Nuggets 23-20 in the first half while taking a 62-49 lead into intermission.

DeRozan led the Raptors with 20 points and four rebounds in the first half as Toronto shot 51 percent from the field and held Denver to 38 percent shooting from the floor. Lowry added 10 points.

Barton paced the Nuggets with 11 points in just over 18 minutes.

Toronto used a 9-0 run to pull away for a 27-17 lead in the first quarter and was up 33-24 at the end of the quarter.

DeRozan scored 14 points in the first quarter on 6-of-9 shooting from the field. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with six points and two rebounds.

NOTES: Denver F Darrell Arthur (knee) missed his third game of the season. ... Nuggets G Gary Harris (groin) was inactive for a third game. ... Denver won both meetings with Toronto last season. ... The Raptors last defeated the Nuggets on Dec. 28, 2014. ... Toronto C Lucas Noguueira (ankle) missed his third game because of injury. ... After Monday's game, Toronto travels to Washington for a date with the Wizards on Wednesday. ... Denver continues its five-game road trip in Minnesota on Thursday.