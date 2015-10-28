Preview: Nuggets at Rockets

The Houston Rockets came within a few wins of their first NBA Finals appearance in 20 years last season, and they have their sights set on another title push. The Rockets begin another much-anticipated campaign at home on Wednesday night against the Denver Nuggets, who figure to be on the other end of the standings.

After getting knocked out in the Western Conference Finals against eventual champ Golden State, Houston added former Nuggets star Ty Lawson, who ranked third in the NBA in assists (9.6) in 2014-15. The Rockets will begin the year without standout big man Dwight Howard, who is suspended for the opener due to flagrant fouls in the postseason, but he has returned to practice after a lengthy layoff because of a back issue. Superstar James Harden looks ready to roll and build upon a phenomenal season in which he averaged 35.8 points, 7.8 assists and seven rebounds in four dominant performances against Denver. The Nuggets, under first-year head coach Michael Malone, are looking to rebound from a 30-win effort, their worst showing since 2002-03.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Altitude (Denver), ROOT (Houston)

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (2014-15: 30-52): With Lawson out of the mix in Denver, all eyes are on 19-year-old Emmanuel Mudiay, a first-round pick in 2015 after spending an injury-plagued year in China. Mudiay has great potential but committed 24 turnovers in five preseason games and figures to be mistake-prone as he gains experience, beginning with an intriguing matchup against Lawson and defensive-minded Rockets reserve Patrick Beverley. “This game is for real and (Mudiay) had a couple great practice tests in Steph (Curry), Russell (Westbrook), and Chris Paul,” Malone said of his point guard, who returned to practice Monday after wrestling a hamstring injury. “But now it’s opening night, I‘m sure the nerves will be there to start, but once he settles down I‘m sure he’ll be fine.”

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (2014-15: 56-26): While the squad waits for Howard’s official return, it must also press on without fellow big man Donatas Motiejunas, who is recovering from back surgery. That puts some early pressure on second-year center Clint Capela and forward Terrence Jones in the opener. Capela hauled in a team-high 8.8 rebounds during preseason action and Jones returned from a concussion to score 10 points and grab eight boards in the preseason finale at San Antonio on Friday.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Houston averaged 113.8 points in taking all four meetings last season.

2. Nuggets SG Randy Foye (hamstring) also returned to practice Saturday and is expected to play.

3. Denver SF Danilo Gallinari averaged 17.5 points on 59 percent shooting over the final two preseason games.

PREDICTION: Rockets 111, Nuggets 101