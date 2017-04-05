Preview: Nuggets at Rockets

The Houston Rockets found a way to win without three starters in the lineup last time out and may have to do it again when they host the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night. MVP candidate James Harden (sore wrist), along with Ryan Anderson (ankle) and Trevor Ariza (personal), missed Monday’s 123-116 victory at Phoenix that snapped a three-game losing streak and the Rockets will try to deal Denver a major blow in its playoff chase.

“It’s what you’re paid for,” Houston coach Mike D’Antoni told reporters of his patchwork lineup. “They came out, as professional as heck. They got the job done. That’s what we just talked about.” Harden, who is averaging 33 points and 10 assists in three wins against Denver this season, could sit out another game or two to help his wrist recover for the playoffs but his status is uncertain. The Nuggets stayed alive with two straight road victories, including a 134-131 triumph at New Orleans on Tuesday as they rallied from a six-point halftime deficit. Denver trails Portland by one-half game for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference after seven of the eight players who logged minutes Tuesday scored in double figures.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Altitude (Denver), ROOT (Houston)

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (37-40): Denver used just eight players with Will Barton (foot) and Jameer Nelson (calf) out and shot 53.5 percent from the field, including 13-of-30 from 3-point range. Center Nikola Jokic had 21 points and 12 rebounds for his fifth double-double to go along with a pair of triple-doubles in the last 10 contests while Danilo Gallinari is averaging 28.5 points over the past two games. Point guard Emmanuel Mudiay received more playing time the last two games with Nelson out and averaged 16 points and eight assists after scoring 23 total in March.

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (52-25): Troy Williams scored 21 in his first game with the team Monday and veteran Patrick Beverley had 26 points to go along with nine assists and eight rebounds. “Coach went up to me and said, 'I need a triple-double out of you tonight,’” Beverley told reporters. “Of course, I’m not close to what James is. I just tried to go out and try to lead these guys by example.” Forward Sam Dekker (6.5 points), who took a spot in the starting lineup Monday with all the injuries and absences, was also lost with a broken hand and will be out up to 3-4 weeks.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Houston SG Lou Williams scored 23 points in Monday’s win on 7-of-14 shooting after going 14-of-41 from the field the previous three contests.

2. Denver F Kenneth Faried left Tuesday’s game with lower back tightness after playing just 10 minutes and is questionable.

3. The Rockets are averaging 120.7 points against the Nuggets this season, but won two by a combined five in March.

PREDICTION: Rockets 115, Nuggets 100