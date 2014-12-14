Howard sparks Rockets in return

HOUSTON -- It didn’t take long for eight-time All-Star Dwight Howard to recapture his form Saturday.

In his first game since suffering a knee injury Nov. 17, Houston’s star center played almost 30 minutes and showed little rust in collecting a game-high 26 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks and leading the Rockets to a 108-96 win over the Denver Nuggets.

Fitting for a perceived title contender, Howard also had plenty of help. NBA scoring leader James Harden notched his third career triple-double, with 24 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds. Third-year forward Donatas Motiejunas added a career-high 25 points.

The Rockets are 10-1 this season in games started by both Harden and Howard.

”Dwight was fantastic,“ Rockets coach Kevin McHale said. ”The other day in practice, he looked a lot stiffer. But today he got out and ran the court really well. I didn’t really see any ill effects.

“He’s a freakish athlete. It’s really hard to take that much time off and come back and have any semblance of rhythm. But he looked good, and now he’s got to build from here.”

In grabbing those 13 boards, the 29-year-old Howard became the third-youngest player in NBA history to collect 10,000 rebounds.

”I had a lot of fun out there, being back on the floor,“ Howard said. ”I‘m just really thankful.

“With the time I had away from the game, getting in shape was the most important thing,” added Howard, who began intense workouts last Sunday in preparing for his return.

The win didn’t come easily for the Rockets. Playing their third game in four nights against a well-rested Nuggets group, the Rockets were lethargic early and found themselves in a 37-24 deficit midway through the second quarter.

But Motiejunas sparked Houston from there, scoring nine consecutive points and helping the Rockets close the second quarter on a 30-11 run.

”We struggled coming out of the gate,“ McHale said. ”We just came off a two-game road trip out to the West Coast, and I was kind of groggy this morning at shootaround. I looked around, and our guys just didn’t have a lot of zip.

“But, boy, I tell you: The second quarter, our defense really picked up and got us back into the game,” McHale said. “We got the ball down to (Motiejunas) down low; he made a few hook shots and even added some threes.”

Indeed, it was only the second time this season that Motiejunas connected on multiple threes. The Lithuanian, who also tallied five rebounds and an assist, has now scored in double figures in a career-best seven consecutive games.

”I think D-Mo sees that when he gets the ball and I‘m anywhere around the basket, just toss it to the rim and it’s an easy assist for him, even if he doesn’t make it,“ Howard said with a smile. ”He doesn’t even have to work that hard.

“We love playing with each other. Last year, he didn’t get that time on the floor. He had to watch a lot; and, sometimes when you watch a lot, you start to pick up and see things you wouldn’t see if you were playing. Now, everything is flowing.”

On the other side, reserve forward Darrell Arthur led the Nuggets with 20 points, while point guard Ty Lawson added 19 points and 12 assists for his 12th double-double of the season.

For some time, that was enough to keep the Nuggets competitive.

“Shots were falling today,” said Arthur, who connected on a pair of early threes to help the Nuggets race out to an early lead that ballooned to as large as 14.

“I get those shots every game. Sometimes they fall, sometimes they don‘t.”

But the deeper the game went, the more Houston’s star power took over. Harden started just 1 of 9 from the field but connected on six of his final 11 shots to nearly match his league-high scoring average of 26 points.

Harden’s contributions ran deeper than merely scoring, too. He also recorded 10 rebounds and 10 assists to secure the triple-double, and his much-improved defense proved critical in holding Denver shooting guard Arron Afflalo to just 12 points on 4-of-17 shooting.

“They have better personnel with Pat (Beverley) and Trevor (Ariza), and James has improved,” Afflalo said. “They are a good defensive team.”

After taking a 54-48 lead into halftime, the Rockets pushed their margin to double figures early in the second half and were never seriously threatened again.

It was the first double-digit win for Houston since Nov. 29 in Milwaukee. With rotation players including Howard, Terrence Jones, Francisco Garcia, Isaiah Canaan and Kostas Papanikolaou all missing games in December, the short-handed Rockets had to scrape by in recent wins over Sacramento, Phoenix and Minnesota.

But with Howard back, the Rockets looked much more like the dominant team that opened the 2014-15 season with nine wins in his first 10 starts.

”What our team has done with the absence of myself, TJ and Canaan, I think it’s great,“ Howard said. ”It’s kind of like a blessing in disguise. The fact that I and TJ got hurt gave D-Mo a chance to really get comfortable with his role, and he’s been playing great.

“Later on this season, with everyone getting that experience and chemistry, I think it’s really going to make our team take off.”

NOTES: With Houston C Dwight Howard returning, rookie Tarik Black came off the bench for the first time since Nov. 17. In 11 starts with Howard out, Black averaged 6.2 points (57 percent shooting) and 7.0 rebounds in 20 minutes. The Rockets were 8-3 in those games. “I thought he did a wonderful job for us,” coach Kevin McHale said. “It’s hard to come out and play against a Marc Gasol when you’re a rookie. But (Black) rebounds the ball and was solid on defense. He got an opportunity and took advantage.” ... The Nuggets entered Saturday 1-9 when trailing after the first quarter and 0-10 with halftime deficits. “The key for us is getting off to good starts,” Denver coach Brian Shaw said. “It goes a long way to hit a couple early shots and let everyone settle in.” The Nuggets haven’t always done that, as evidenced by a minus-3.6 point differential in first halves. By comparison, they are plus-2.3 in second halves. ... For the Rockets, Saturday marked the start of a rare home-and-home series. Houston’s next game comes Wednesday in Denver. ... The Nuggets have a game vs. San Antonio on Sunday sandwiched between the two Houston matchups.