Nuggets take down Rockets

HOUSTON -- Denver Nuggets forward Danilo Gallinari was asked how he might have responded if someone told him earlier in the day that Denver would lead wire to wire en route to a 20-point road victory over a team that qualified for the Western Conference Finals last season.

“Let’s do it,” Gallinari said to a chorus of laughs. “That’s my answer.”

Gallinari scored a game-high 23 points and power forward Kenneth Faried and rookie point guard Emmanuel Mudiay flirted with double-doubles as the Denver Nuggets stunned the Houston Rockets 105-85 on Wednesday night at the Toyota Center.

Faried (18 points, nine rebounds) and Mudiay (17 points, nine assists) underscored the Nuggets’ balanced offensive attack that featured three additional double-digit scorers. The Rockets, meanwhile, discovered no such rhythm, shooting a miserable 34.5 percent from the floor, including 8 of 35 (22.9 percent) from behind the 3-point line.

“I don’t know how many shots we had with one pass, shots, no pass, shot,” Rockets coach Kevin McHale said. “We finally had a five- or six-pass offense and missed a layup. I don’t know how many shots we had blocked early in that game right at the rim. We didn’t play well.”

Rockets guard James Harden scored 22 points but missed 15 of 21 shots from the field, including 10 of 12 3-pointers, thanks in large part to the exceptional defense of Nuggets guard Gary Harris. Former Nuggets guard Ty Lawson was 3 of 10 and had 12 points and six assists in his Rockets debut.

From the onset, the Rockets missed center Dwight Howard (one-game suspension) defensively, surrendering 10 points in the paint -- including three dunks -- before McHale called a timeout with the Nuggets up by nine.

Denver stretched its lead to 25-13 on Harris’ 3-pointer with 3:09 remaining in the first quarter and closed the quarter plus-6 on points in the paint while shooting a robust 52.4 percent from the floor (11 of 21).

“We want to be a team that thinks ‘attack’ instead of ‘settle,'” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “Obviously. with Dwight Howard out (Rockets reserve center) Clint (Capela) can guard the rim, but we wanted to put pressure on them, (to) get to the rim. We had some strong finishes.”

When the Rockets forged a comeback, slicing the deficit to 45-41 on a Harden three-point play with 2:17 left in the half, the Nuggets responded with a flurry of perimeter jumpers, including consecutive 3-pointers from reserve guard Randy Foye and Gallinari.

Harden drilled a 3 just before the buzzer to pull the Rockets to within 53-49 at the break, but their inability to grab the lead proved to be foreboding.

Trailing 65-61, the Rockets endured one especially frustrating stretch late in the third quarter, missing three consecutive shots while securing three successive offensive rebounds before forward Terrence Jones committed a turnover.

On the ensuing trip, Houston missed twice more and then caved in as the Nuggets closed the quarter on an 11-2 run punctuated by three uncontested dunks and another Gallinari 3-pointer.

“We just didn’t play well. We just didn’t get a lot of shots to fall,” Harden said after the Rockets scored just 36 points in the second half. “A couple missed lapses on our defense, pick-and-roll coverage. Good thing about it is it’s only Game 1. We’ve got (81) more to get better.”

The Rockets were guilty of nine third-quarter turnovers, and once Denver re-established its double-digit lead, the outcome was set.

Mudiay lamented his game-high 11 turnovers -- Denver had 21 overall -- but he was otherwise steady while contributing five rebounds.

For all the talk about how awful the Nuggets will be this season, their opening victory provided some validation of the collective belief in their ability.

“I have nothing but confidence in this team,” Mudiay said.

NOTES: With Nuggets F Wilson Chandler unavailable because of a right hip strain, coach Michael Malone utilized his depth to replace Chandler. As expected, Danilo Gallinari started at small forward but toggled between both forward spots while reserve Will Barton also helped fill the void. ... Rockets C Dwight Howard sat out as part of a one-game suspension for an accumulation of technical fouls last postseason. He will make his season debut Friday against the Golden State Warriors. ... With the Rockets short-handed in their frontcourt this preseason, coach Kevin McHale expressed some concern over the lack of reps for C Clint Capela and rookie F Montrezl Harrell. ... Nuggets C Jusuf Nurkic (left patellar tendon) isn’t expected back until November. When he returns, he will boost the Nuggets’ post depth, joining Joffrey Lauvergne and Nikola Jokic.