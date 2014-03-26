Preview: Nuggets at Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs look to extend their longest winning streak in nearly two decades when they host the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday in the first game of a home-and-home set. The Spurs have surged to the best record in the NBA on the strength of a 14-game winning streak, three shy of the franchise record set in 1996. The Nuggets have won five of their last eight but are close to being eliminated from playoff contention, sitting 10 1/2 games out of eighth place with 11 to play.

San Antonio beat woeful Philadelphia 113-91 on Monday without three starters — center Tiago Splitter and guards Tony Parker and Danny Green — but should be closer to full strength in the first of two games in three days against the Nuggets. “We are playing well through this stretch and winning some games,” Spurs forward Tim Duncan told reporters. “We want to stay healthy, we want to stay moving in the right direction and hopefully we can ride this into the playoffs and feel good going into the playoffs.” The Spurs, who have a 2 1/2-game lead over Oklahoma City for the top spot in the Western Conference, have won 10 of the last 14 meetings including five of six at home.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Altitude (Denver), FSN Southwest (San Antonio)

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (32-39): Denver is coming off a 117-96 loss at Oklahoma City — its third straight defeat on the road — in which it allowed the Thunder to shoot 50 percent from 3-point range. The Nuggets went cold in the second half of that one and will need to regain their shooting touch to keep pace with the Spurs. It won’t help that No. 2 scorer Wilson Chandler (14 points) is likely to miss his third straight game with a strained groin.

ABOUT THE SPURS (54-16): San Antonio got away with resting three starters against the 76ers, as rarely-used reserve Austin Daye poured in 22 points and the Spurs lit it up from 3-point range. Expect to see more of the usual suspects against a formidable Denver team, though Parker (Achilles) remains day-to-day. The Spurs have shot 59.2 percent from the field in their past two home games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. San Antonio is 45-9 when scoring 100 or more points while Denver is 17-34 when allowing triple digits.

2. The Spurs are 44-1 when leading after three quarters while the Nuggets are 1-26 when trailing after three.

3. Splitter has posted back-to-back double-doubles for only the second time in his career. He has never had three straight.

PREDICTION: Spurs 110, Nuggets 103