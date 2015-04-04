Spurs 123, Nuggets 93: Danny Green made six 3-pointers without a miss and scored 21 points as host San Antonio routed Denver to reach 50 victories for the 16th consecutive season.

Kawhi Leonard scored 20 points as the Spurs won their sixth consecutive game and moved into a tie with the Los Angeles Clippers for fifth place in the Western Conference. Aron Baynes scored 18 points, Marco Belinelli tallied 14 and Boris Diaw had 13 as San Antonio recorded its ninth win in the last 10 games.

Danilo Gallinari scored 20 points for the Nuggets, who have lost seven of their last nine games. Jameer Nelson had 14 points as Denver slipped to 11-28 on the road.

San Antonio set the tone for the blowout with a 19-of-24 shooting performance in the opening quarter that led to a 45-25 advantage. Green’s 3-pointer made it a 28-point margin with 4:11 left in the second quarter and the Spurs shot 65.9 percent to hold a 67-47 lead at the break.

Leonard’s basket made it 83-54 with 7:05 left in the third quarter and Green made his final two 3-pointers in the period as San Antonio took a 100-70 lead into the final stanza. The lead topped out at 37 points in the fourth quarter as the Spurs defeated the Nuggets for the seventh consecutive time.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Spurs PG Tony Parker scored just four points but racked up nine assists. … Nuggets F Wilson Chandler had only seven points and is 4-of-15 shooting over the past two games. … San Antonio was 14-of-34 from 3-point range and Green (30) broke the franchise record held by teammate Manu Ginobili (29) for most games with five or more 3-pointers.