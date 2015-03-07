Leonard leads Spurs past Nuggets for fourth straight win

SAN ANTONIO -- Kawhi Leonard provided a flashback Friday night, a glimpse of how he looked as MVP of the NBA Finals last June.

Leonard scored 25 points and provided some effective defense when his teammates could not, leading the San Antonio Spurs to a 120-111 victory over Denver, the fourth straight win for the Spurs.

The 6-foot-7 forward has led the Spurs in scoring the last three games, averaging 22.7 points. He produced eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks Friday.

After Denver point guard Ty Lawson scored 16 points in the first half, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich assigned Leonard to guard him, replacing Tony Parker as the primary defender. Lawson scored seven in the second half.

“I just tried to stay close to him,” Leonard said.

Popovich was impressed.

“He has historically done a pretty good job on point guards,” Popovich said. “His length bothers them on the dribble and on the shot.”

Two days earlier, Leonard limited a bigger opponent, Sacramento forward Rudy Gay, to 4-for-16 shooting.

“He’s so athletic and long,” Spurs guard Manu Ginobili said of Leonard.

Parker, the Spurs’ point guard, scored 24 points, converting 10 of 15 shots. He made a pretty, spinning fast-break layup to give San Antonio an eight-point lead with less than eight minutes remaining. Parker also made seven assists against one turnover, prompting questions about whether he finally has recovered from a left hamstring injury that has bothered him for three months.

“I don’t want to jinx it,” Parker said.

Despite shooting a solid 54.4 percent, San Antonio (38-23) could not shake Denver (22-40). The Nuggets hit 52.3. Lawson supplemented his 23 points with nine assists. Lawson had been held scoreless by Minnesota in the Nuggets’ last game. He missed all nine of his shots.

Forward Kenneth Faried had 20 points and 10 rebounds. Forward Wilson Chandler scored 16.

San Antonio led by three points late in the game. Then Danny Green hit a 3-point shot with 2:17 left, assisted by Leonard, and Denver responded with four straight misses.

“They get any shot they want to,” Denver forward Darrell Arthur said. “They move the basketball.”

San Antonio converted 10 of its first 11 shots in the game, building a 10-point lead. But when the first half ended, all the Spurs had to show for their hot spot was a five-point edge, 65-60 despite 61 percent shooting.

Spurs forward Tim Duncan scored 15 in the half, and Leonard added 13. They combined to hit 12 of 15 from the field. But the Spurs fared poorly trying to defend Lawson and his backup, Jameer Nelson. Lawson hit 4 of 6 from the field and all eight of his free throws. Nelson scored nine, also making 4 of 6 shots.

Then came Leonard.

“We couldn’t do anything with either of the point guards in the first half,” Popovich said. “Kawhi made it happen for us.”

Denver is 2-1 under interim coach Melvin Hunt, the replacement for Brian Shaw after he was fired. Hunt couldn’t get too upset with his first defeat.

“I loved the way we competed,” Hunt said. “They fought hard.”

NOTES: C Tiago Splitter made his fourth straight start at center for the San Antonio Spurs Friday against Denver. Splitter has struggled this season with a right calf injury that forced him to miss 18 straight games earlier in the season. He eventually lost his starting job. “He looks like he is much more in shape and confident in his body,” coach Gregg Popovich said. “He’s such a good defender when he’s full speed, and he’s a good passer.” ... The Spurs wore camouflage uniforms Friday to acknowledge military appreciation night. ... Denver lost 19 of 21 games before Brian Shaw was fired as coach. The Nuggets won their first two under interim coach Melvin Hunt before arriving in San Antonio, reaching 100 points in each after failing to do that in their previous six games. “We are gonna emphasize ball movement,” Hunt said. “The open man gets the ball every time.” ... Nuggets C Jusuf Nurkic missed his fifth straight game with a right ankle sprain.