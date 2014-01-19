Preview: Nuggets at Suns

The Phoenix Suns look to defeat Denver for the third straight time this season when they host the Nuggets on Sunday. The Suns overcame a double-digit halftime deficit in one of the contests and the victories could prove beneficial as the teams figure to be among a group of squads battling for the final playoff spots in the Western Conference. Phoenix lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday while Denver succumbed to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Nuggets point guard Ty Lawson was highly upset after the home loss to the Cavaliers. “These games should be in the win column, we should get these,” Lawson said. “This playoff race is going to get deep, our last month is tough, so we have to get these games right now and solidify our spot.” The Suns have been struggling since losing guard Eric Bledsoe, who was forming a potent double point-guard backcourt with Goran Dragic. Phoenix is 3-6 since Bledsoe was lost to a knee injury.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Altitude (Denver), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (20-19): Denver hoisted a season-high 37 3-point attempts in the loss to Cleveland but lost by eight despite making nine more 3-pointers (14 to 5) than the Cavaliers. Forward Wilson Chandler made five 3-pointers en route to a season-best 23 points and Lawson contributed 19 points and 11 assists. Lawson has recorded double-doubles in eight of the past nine games and is averaging 18.7 points and 11.4 assists during the stretch. The Nuggets are averaging 115 points in January but have also allowed 108 or more points six times.

ABOUT THE SUNS (22-17): Backup forward Markieff Morris has terrorized the Nuggets this season and enters this contest on a roll. Morris is averaging 23.5 points and 9.5 rebounds over the last two games and has season averages of 26.5 points and eight rebounds against Denver. Morris had 28 points on 10-of-13 shooting in one of the games against the Nuggets and 25 points in the other. The third-year pro is averaging 12.1 points and six boards while playing 24.8 minutes.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Denver had beaten Phoenix seven of the previous eight times before dropping this season’s first two meetings.

2. Dragic has scored 28 points in two of the past three games.

3. Nuggets F Darrell Arthur (groin) has missed three straight games.

PREDICTION: Suns 112, Nuggets 109