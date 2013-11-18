Preview: Nuggets at Thunde

Two of the Western Conference’s top three teams a year ago, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets are still seeking consistency this season as they square off Monday in Oklahoma City. The Thunder had the best record in the conference last season but are hovering in the middle of the pack so far, while the Nuggets got off to a slow start and are sitting outside the top eight. The teams split four meetings last season.

The Nuggets had their three-game winning streak snapped Saturday at Houston, allowing the Rockets to shoot over 50 percent and sending them to the foul line 44 times. “It’s pretty simple,” Denver coach Brian Shaw told reporters. “If you don’t defend, you are not going to win.” The Thunder salvaged the final contest of their three-game road trip by beating Milwaukee 92-79 on Saturday to snap a two-game skid.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Altitude (Denver), FSN Oklahoma

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (4-5): Denver plays an up-tempo style with Ty Lawson (21.2 points, 8.7 assists) as the catalyst. The fifth-year point guard has double-doubles in three of the past four games and has topped 20 points in six of nine contests. Denver’s bench averages 43.3 points per game, second-best in the league, with Wilson Chandler (15) and Timofey Mozgov (10.1) averaging double digits in reserve roles.

ABOUT THE THUNDER (6-3): The Thunder turned in one of their best defensive efforts of the season Saturday, holding the Bucks to 34.9 percent shooting, and they committed a season-low 11 turnovers. Guard Russell Westbrook (21.7 points, 4.9 assists) has been strong in seven games since returning from a torn meniscus suffered in last year’s playoffs. Westbrook completes a terrific trio along with Kevin Durant (28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists) and Serge Ibaka (14.9 points, 10.9 rebounds), and third-year guard Reggie Jackson (9.3 points, four assists) is growing into a bigger role.

1. The Thunder are 3-0 at home this season, but Denver claimed a 114-104 victory in its most recent trip to Oklahoma City last season.

2. Denver ranks second in the league in rebounding (46.9 per game) while Oklahoma City is fourth at 46.2 per contest.

3. Lawson is the only player in the league averaging more than 20 points and eight assists.

PREDICTION: Thunder 107, Nuggets 101