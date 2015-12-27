Preview: Nuggets at Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder look to rebound from a rough home loss on Christmas Day when they host the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. The Thunder shot 38.5 percent from the field overall and were outscored by 16 points in the third quarter during a 105-96 setback against Chicago on Friday — only the second loss in their last 11 games.

Kevin Durant is averaging 30.1 points in 28 career games against the Nuggets, who have dropped five of their last six games against Oklahoma City. Denver hopes to turn things around after allowing 13-of-25 shooting from 3-point range and getting outrebounded 50-35 in a 24-point loss to the Thunder on Nov. 1. The Nuggets dropped a 101-86 decision at San Antonio on Saturday for their fourth loss in the last five contests. Denver was without leading scorer Danilo Gallinari (17.3) for the third straight game and the 6-10 forward is expected to miss Sunday’s contest.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Altitude (Denver), FSN Oklahoma (Oklahoma City)

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (12-18): Forward Will Barton continues to emerge as a main scoring threat, recording double figures in points for 15 straight games and averaging 22.5 during the past four. Center Nikola Jokic scored 22 points Saturday — one off his season high — and is averaging 15.8 to go along with 3.5 assists in the last four contests. With rookie Emmanuel Mudiay (ankle) likely out another week, Jameer Nelson and Randy Foye combined for 13 points on 5-of-16 shooting while sharing the point guard duties Saturday.

ABOUT THE THUNDER (20-10): Oklahoma City lacked energy at key points in the loss Friday and coach Billy Donovan told reporters, “For whatever reason, we appeared a step behind them.” Those types of games have been few and far between for the league’s second-highest scoring team (107.4) as Durant and Russell Westbrook combine for more than 52 per contest. Serge Ibaka (13.4 points, 7.1 rebounds) must rebound from a 3-for-12 shooting performance, and reserve Dion Waiters is 2-for-14 in the last two.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Oklahoma City C Enes Kanter has nine double-doubles this season — including two straight and four in his last six contests.

2. Denver G Gary Harris, who shot 45.5 percent from 3-point range in November, is 3-for-22 from behind the arc the last six games.

3. The Thunder is a plus-7.8 in rebounding margin, tops in the league entering Saturday’s games.

PREDICTION: Thunder 110, Nuggets 95