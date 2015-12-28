Kanter helps Thunder take care of Nuggets

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Enes Kanter doesn’t have a reputation for being physical. In his second season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, he has become know more as a finesse center who can score around the basket.

However, Kanter has been trying to disprove that theory this season. After behind manhandled on Christmas by Chicago, he may have made his best argument Sunday in helping lead the Thunder to a 122-112 victory over the Denver Nuggets at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Kanter came off the bench to score 21 points, grab eight rebounds and totally frustrate the Nugget’s coaching staff.

“You can’t let Kanter, who just manhandled us, come off the bench and get 21 and 8 and five offensive rebounds,” Denver coach Michael Malone said. “Literally, I think Kanter was the MVP tonight. He was the Bud Light player of the game. He dominated us. Every time we play this team he dominates us. We just have to get in the weight room and get a little stronger.”

Russell Westbrook scored 30 points on 11 of 17 shooting. He also collected 12 assists and nine rebounds. Forward Kevin Durant added 26 points and 10 assists. Forward Serge Ibaka scored 19 points as the Thunder improved to 21-10.

Westbrook and Durant are the first duo to have at least 25 points and 10 assists in regulation since John Stockton and Karl Malone in 1996.

Forward Kenneth Faried led the Nuggets with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Guard Will Barton came off the bench to score 19 points while center Joffrey Lauvergne collected 18 points as Denver dropped to 12-19.

“I do think we’re capable of being better,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “I think we’ve shown that. I think the concentration, the focus and just the will to defend at the level I think we’re capable of defending has to be an area we continue to grow and get better at.”

With 7:17 left in the fourth quarter, Kanter completed a 3-point play to give Oklahoma City a 101-97 advantage. Denver came up empty on offense and Kanter was fouled going for an offensive rebound. The ensuing free throws put the Thunder up by six.

Lauvergne came up with a layup before Westbrook threw down a dunk. Then Durant assisted on an Ibaka fastbreak dunk and Oklahoma City found itself leading 107-99 with 5:09 left on the clock.

Denver guards Gary Harris and Jameer Nelson hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Faried got a tip in to cut lead to three.

However, Durant connected on a pair of layups in traffic and Westbrook knocked down a pair of free throws and the Thunder were back up by seven with 2:20 left in the game. But it was guard Dion Waiters’ steal and Thunderous dunk on Barton that threw the Thunder fans into a frenzy.

Durant hit a technical foul shot and Oklahoma City led by 10 to ice the game.

The Thunder tallied 27 assist and improved to 8-1 when they have at 25 assists in a game.

“That’s the formula. We have to start looking at that,” Durant said. “We penetrate and we looked to pass tonight. Guys were passing up open shots. Normally when we do that we tend to be a good team.”

For the second straight game, Oklahoma City found themselves getting off to a slow start. Much of that was due to being unable to contain Faried, who had 10 points and three offensive rebounds in the game’s first six minutes.

The Nuggets attempted to make Durant a non-factor by double teaming him each time he touched the ball near the paint. He was forced to pass the ball or take bad shots.

Westbrook and Ibaka picked up the slack as they accounted for 28 first-half points. However, Denver still led 61-53 at halftime.

Durant finally figured out the Denver defense in the third quarter. He scored 12 points to help give the Thunder a one-point advantage heading into the fourth.

“You can game plan all you want,” Malone said. “Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the world. Russell Westbrook is one of the top guards in the world. They took it to another level. We don’t have that level. That level does not exist for us.”

NOTES: Denver coach Michael Malone said C Nikola Jokic has grown on him. “His intangibles are a lot greater than I thought they would be, not knowing much about him when I got the job,” Malone said. “He has great work ethic. Committed himself. For a 20-year old rookie, he’s never afraid.” ... Oklahoma City F Anthony Morrow has gained confidence from the faith his teammates have in him. “That’s huge when (Kevin Durant) and (Russell Westbrook) and those guys believe in me in those situations,” Morrow said. “I know they believe in me, but in a game they actually make a concerted effort. Those guys were loading up, Kevin found me a few times and I was able to hit a few shots.” ... Thunder coach Billy Donovan doesn’t see his team being a finished product yet. “I think as a coach, I don’t think you’re ever satisfied where you’re at,” Donovan. “You’re always trying to get better and improve. I’ve seen drastic improvement over the last six weeks from these guys in a lot of different areas.”