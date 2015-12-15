Preview: Nuggets at Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves look to emerge from a deep slump when they host the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. Minnesota has lost six of its last seven games and one of the defeats was a 111-108 overtime loss in Denver on Friday.

The Timberwolves received a 28-point performance from second-year guard Zach LaVine on Sunday but suffered a 108-101 road loss to the Phoenix Suns. “It’s unfortunate that we didn’t get the win,” LaVine told reporters after Monday’s practice. “I feel like we really could’ve won the last four or five games that we’ve lost. We all should have won those, so it’s really annoying.” The Nuggets are in the midst of a hot stretch and have won four of five games after posting a 114-108 home win over the Houston Rockets on Monday. “We’re moving the ball, we’re playing as a team, and guys are buying in,” forward Will Barton told reporters after contributing 23 points and nine rebounds in the victory.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Altitude (Denver), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (10-14): Denver survived 18 3-point baskets against Houston and dominated the interior with a 52-26 rebounding advantage and a 62-36 edge in points in the paint. Center Joffrey Lauvergne had 14 points and a career-best 11 rebounds in his second double-double of the season and power forward Kenneth Faried and Barton each corralled nine rebounds. Small forward Danilo Gallinari had 23 points in Friday’s victory over the Timberwolves and is averaging 19.2 points and six rebounds during the past five contests.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (9-14): LaVine is averaging 14.7 points off the bench and has topped 20 points in two of the past four games. His versatility allows him to excel at both the point and shooting guard positions but it is hard for coach Sam Mitchell to give him a high amount of minutes with Ricky Rubio entrenched at the point and Kevin Martin starting at shooting guard. “When I‘m on the court I have to do my job,” LaVine said. “If I‘m at the one I have to do it to the best I can, if I‘m at the two I do it to the best I can, so I‘m not really thinking about it.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Rookie C Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots when the Timberwolves rolled to a 95-78 road victory over the Nuggets on Oct. 30.

2. Martin is averaging 26 points during the past three games, including a season-best 37 in an overtime win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

3. Denver rookie PG Emmanuel Mudiay (ankle) is expected to miss his second straight game and backup F Darrell Arthur (knee) likely will be sidelined for the third consecutive contest.

PREDICTION: Timberwolves 104, Nuggets 101