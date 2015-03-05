Nuggets continue winning ways vs. Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS -- Playing on the road for the first time under interim coach Melvin Hunt, the Denver Nuggets continued their winning ways.

Forward Kenneth Faried scored 18 points and had 14 rebounds, leading the Nuggets to a 100-85 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Wednesday night.

The victory was Denver’s second in as many nights under Hunt, who took over the team following the dismissal of Brian Shaw on Tuesday. It also matched the number of wins the Nuggets had in their final 21 games under Shaw.

“We’ve been able to have a complete effort for 48 minutes,” said Nuggets forward Danilo Gallinari. “We’ve had too many ups and downs over the past few games and throughout the whole season. We’ve been able to prove to ourselves (that we can) play a 48-minute game.”

Denver (22-39) dominated Minnesota in almost every facet. Down low, the Nuggets’ bigs helped build a 51-43 edge on the glass. Denver also had 21 second-chance points and had a 52-28 edge in points in the paint.

“We didn’t get to the line as much as we’d like, but we had so much penetration from all of our smalls,” Hunt said. “All of our guys on the perimeter did a nice job of getting into the paint and creating offense for us.”

The Nuggets went on a 14-0 run in the second and outscored Minnesota 20-7 in the first seven minutes of the quarter, closing the first half with another 7-2 stretch and a 60-43 lead at the break.

Denver guard Will Barton knocked down two 3-pointers in the midst of Minnesota’s scoring drought and had 10 first-half points.

The Nuggets did not make a field goal until Wilson Chandler’s 3-pointer more than three minutes into the third quarter as Minnesota pulled within 10.

The Timberwolves got as close as nine on guard Zach LaVine’s 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter before the Nuggets went on an 8-0 run, pushing the lead back to 15 on a layup by guard Jameer Nelson with 8:33 to play.

“Out of the last two months, this is probably the most disappointing loss just because we’ve been playing pretty good,” Wolves coach Flip Saunders said. “I was somewhat concerned coming in, we’ve had such an emotional high here the last few weeks. I thought if we could get off to a decent start, we could play our way into it. We just didn’t play with enough urgency.”

Minnesota (13-47) led by one after the first quarter, paced by an 8-0 run that gave the Timberwolves their largest lead of the night at 19-12. Rookie Andrew Wiggins had 10 points and three rebounds in the quarter.

But a 34-16 point differential in the second quarter doomed the Wolves.

“To be honest, they quit on Brian Shaw,” Wolves forward Kevin Garnett said. “I thought they’d quit again. A quitter is a quitter. That was my take on that.”

Faried, playing at center, owned Minnesota’s inside guys. Starting center Nikola Pekovic was held to six points and five rebounds. Gorgui Dieng had eight points and 10 rebounds, but along with rookie forward Adreian Payne, was a defensive liability. Gallinari chipped in 16 points, shooting 3-for-6 from beyond the arc.

“We clogged the paint and that’s what we’ve been doing. That’s what (Hunt) wants us to do, just pull over and clog the paint,” Faried said. “We’ve been trying to do that all year but it’s been tough. For some reason it just started clicking and we started to get it.”

Barton had 17 points and six rebounds off the bench. Nelson added 12 points and nine assists.

Wiggins led Minnesota with 20 points and five rebounds. Guard Ricky Rubio had 10 points and 10 assists for his fourth consecutive double-double. Garnett finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

NOTES: The Nuggets played their first road game under interim coach Melvin Hunt. Denver defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 106-95 Tuesday night at the Pepsi Center in Hunt’s debut. Former coach Brian Shaw was dismissed earlier Tuesday. ... Timberwolves F Andrew Wiggins was named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month on Wednesday. It was the fourth time this season Wiggins has won the award. ... Timberwolves G Kevin Martin returned to the starting lineup after missing one game due to illness. ... Minnesota C Nikola Pekovic also was back in the starting lineup after sitting out one game with a sore right ankle. ... Denver travels to San Antonio for a game Friday against the Spurs. ... The Wolves conclude a four-game homestand Saturday against the Portland Trail Blazers.