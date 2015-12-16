Reserves power Nuggets’ win over Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS -- Playing for the second night in a row, the Denver Nuggets needed energy from somewhere.

Denver’s bench provided the much-needed spark.

Backup guard Randy Foye had a season-high 19 points off the bench while forward Kenneth Faried had 19 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks as Denver took down Minnesota 112-100 Tuesday at Target Center.

The Nuggets beat the Houston Rockets by six in Denver on Monday.

Foye’s production was part of a big night for the Nuggets’ reserves, which scored 53 points.

“I loved our bench in that first half,” Denver coach Michael Malone said. “They gave us great energy.”

Six Nuggets scored in double figures, including forward Danilo Gallinari (15 points) and guard Will Barton (14).

The Nuggets came into Tuesday’s game shooting just 42.8 percent from the floor, 25th in the league. But against the Timberwolves, Denver shot 56.2 percent overall, including 55.6 percent from 3-point range.

With Denver guard Emmauel Mudiay sidelined due to an ankle injury, it meant more minutes for Foye and veteran Jameer Nelson. Foye, who averaged just five points per game before Tuesday’s performance, made the most of his opportunity.

Seventeen of Foye’s points came in the second quarter, of which he played all 12 minutes.

”That felt really good,“ Foye said. ”I’ve been struggling. I‘m just continuing to work. My teammates continue to encourage me to shoot the ball every time I touch it.

“It was a good team win. Everyone played well.”

Second-year forward Andrew Wiggins led Minnesota with 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting. Guard Zach LaVine added 20 points and five assists off the bench in the loss. Rookie Karl-Anthony Towns had 18 points despite taking just seven shots. He made all eight of his free throws.

The Timberwolves forced 15 Denver turnovers but converted them into just 10 points. The Nuggets cashed in on Minnesota’s 10 turnovers for 18 points.

Denver used a 12-0 run in the second quarter to build a 63-49 halftime lead. Foye, a member of the Timberwolves from 2006-2009, tormented his old team during that stretch and throughout the first half. Foye was perfect on five shots from beyond the arc in the second quarter.

“He’s an eight-year vet who’s had a lot of good seasons behind him,” Malone said. “We all knew as an organization that the Randy Foye that’s played in the first 20-some odd games isn’t the Randy Foye we’ve seen for eight years. We knew at some point he’d break out of it.”

Minnesota cut Denver’s lead to nine points with 4:59 remaining in the fourth after a pair of free throws from guard Ricky Rubio, but the Nuggets pulled away in the game’s final minutes. Nelson hit a trio of shots to extend Denver’s lead as part of his 10-point night.

The Nuggets (11-14) won for the fifth time in six games after enduring an eight-game losing streak.

Minnesota (9-15) was coming off an overtime loss in Phoenix on Sunday. The Timberwolves fell for the sixth time in seven games, and they have surrendered an average of 109.6 points per game over that period.

“We’re going to make some adjustments and tweak the lineup a little bit,” Timberwolves head coach Sam Mitchell said. “We’re not the highest-scoring team anyway, so we just may have to err on the side of caution of trying to defend people and keep the game as tight as possible and try to win it at the end.”

NOTES: Denver G Emmanuel Mudiay did not play in Tuesday’s game because of a right ankle sprain. Mudiay also missed Monday’s win at Houston. Coach Michael Malone said Mudiay is day-to-day and received treatment before Tuesday’s game. Denver hopes Mudiay might be able to return Friday in Utah. ... Tuesday marked the third time this season that the teams faced off. Minnesota won the first matchup on Oct. 30 in Denver, while the Nuggets beat the Timberwolves in overtime at the Pepsi Center on Dec. 11. ... Timberwolves rookie PG Tyus Jones is averaging 21.3 points, 5.0 assists and 1.7 steals per game in his first three games with the Idaho Stampede of the NBA Development League. He was assigned to Idaho on Dec. 5. He didn’t play Tuesday.