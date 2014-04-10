Preview: Nuggets at Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are taking advantage of a soft portion of the schedule as they attempt to lock up a playoff spot. The Warriors will go for their third straight win against a sub-.500 opponent when they wrap up a three-game homestand against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. Off the court turmoil surrounding another assistant coach being let go and the continuing injury struggles of David Lee didn’t stop Golden State from a pair of easy wins last weekend.

The Nuggets are playing the second night of a back-to-back after getting 30 points and 15 assists from Randy Foye in a 123-116 home win over the Houston Rockets. That victory ensured Denver a winning record at home, but the team is just 13-26 and has lost six straight on the road. The Warriors are gearing up for the playoffs and looked primed with wins over Sacramento and Utah by a combined 61 points, leaving them one game ahead of the Dallas Mavericks in the race for sixth place in the Western Conference.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT, CSN Bay Area (Golden State)

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (27-52): Denver is not playing for a shot at the playoffs anymore but is trying to impress the front office as its players audition for next year’s team. Foye certainly looked like a building block with his performance on Wednesday, which included a 6-of-10 effort from beyond the arc. Foye and Aaron Brooks are both getting a chance to show off their skills as shooters and playmakers while Ty Lawson (ankle) sits out. Lawson has missed the last two games but is expected to return before the end of the season.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (48-29): Lee told reporters he has nerve damage in the upper part of his right hamstring but is putting in the work and hoping to make it back for the playoffs. “I’m so frustrated that I’m almost not frustrated anymore - if that makes sense,” Lee told reporters after participating in a light practice on Wednesday. “It’s been four or five days where even watching practice has just been miserable for me.” Golden State won’t need Lee if Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson can replicate their last performance. The “Splash Brothers” combined for 64 points and went 12-for-20 from 3-point range while Curry handed out 16 assists in the 130-102 win over Utah on Sunday.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The road team has taken each of the first two meetings this season.

2. Denver F Wilson Chandler (groin) has missed nine straight games but is still considered day-to-day.

3. Golden State C Andrew Bogut (pelvis) returned from a four-game absence on Sunday and hauled in 11 rebounds in 23 minutes.

PREDICTION: Warriors 116, Nuggets 107