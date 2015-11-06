Preview: Nuggets at Warriors

The Golden State Warriors can top the start of last season’s NBA championship squad when they host the Denver Nuggets on Friday. The Warriors started 5-0 last season — the best beginning in franchise history — and are aiming for their sixth straight victory when they conclude a three-game homestand that began with a 50-point win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Golden State’s first four victories were by a combined 100 points before it had to battle to record a 112-108 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. “It was good for us to feel a little bit of adversity against a good team like that,” Curry told reporters after scoring 31 points. “We’re not going to blow everybody out this year. We answered the bell.” All three of Denver’s losses have been by double digits, including Thursday’s 96-84 home loss to the Utah Jazz. Both of the Nuggets wins have come on the road and also have been by double digits — a 20-point win against Houston and an 11-point victory against the Los Angeles Lakers.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, Altitude (Denver), CSN Bay Area (Golden State)

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (2-3): Reserve guard Randy Foye displayed signs of breaking out of a deep shooting slump by making three 3-pointers and scoring 11 points in the loss to Utah. He was just 2-of-16 from 3-point range over the first four games, and the Nuggets have been hurt by the struggles of both Foye and fellow veteran reserve guard Jameer Nelson. A 1-for-4 shooting effort against the Jazz leaves Nelson a paltry 8-of-34 from the field over the past four contests.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (5-0): Curry had seven 3-pointers in the victory over the Clippers, and his 179 points are the most through five games since Chicago legend Michael Jordan scored 182 in 1991-92. “When we really needed him most, he stepped up for us and he made huge plays shooting deep 3s with people draped all over him,” interim coach Luke Walton said after the win over the Clippers. “He’s a winner. He showed why he’s MVP of the league.” Curry’s torrid play includes averages of 35.8 points, 5.8 assists and 2.2 steals and percentages of 57.4 from the field, 51.9 from 3-point range and 94.6 from the free-throw line.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Warriors won two of three meetings last season to win the series for the first time since 2011-12.

2. Denver C Joffrey Lauvergne (back) is expected to miss his third consecutive contest.

3. Golden State C Andrew Bogut (concussion) will miss his fifth straight game.

PREDICTION: Warriors 131, Nuggets 103