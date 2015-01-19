Warriors tie team record with 16th straight home win

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr had concerns about Monday’s game against the Denver Nuggets.

Among his fears: The 1 p.m. starting time, his club’s first game home after a tough back-to-back on the road against Oklahoma City and Houston, and facing a Denver team that won twice in Oakland last season.

A 3 1/2-minute scoring drought to open the game didn’t help matters, either.

Alas, the final 44 1/2 minutes were all Golden State, with all 13 players getting into the scoring column in the Warriors’ most lopsided win of the season, 122-79 over the Nuggets.

“I wasn’t sure what to expect,” Kerr said. “Traditionally these are hard games coming back from a road trip. I couldn’t be more pleased or proud of all these guys. All 13 guys came in and competed and played and played well.”

Guards Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry combined for 22 points and Golden State’s reserves totaled an additional 25 in a runaway first half that propelled the Warriors to their 16th consecutive home win.

Thompson finished with 22 points and Curry 20, helping Golden State (33-6) tip off a five-game homestand with a win that allowed it to equal its all-time franchise record for consecutive home wins, set initially as the Philadelphia Warriors in 1950.

The one-sided win was the 25th by double figures and 10th by 20 or more points this season for the Warriors, who entered the game with a league-leading plus-10.9 average point differential.

Kerr credited his bench for the huge margin of victory.

“Every guy that stepped on the floor played great defense,” he praised. “That’s our whole key. The last two games, our defense has been fantastic. That just fuels us.”

Golden State has now won 10 of the last 11 overall.

After a slow start in which it missed its first six shot, Golden State made 10 of its next 16 to build a 25-15 advantage by the end of the first quarter. Curry had a 3-pointer among nine points and added four assists in the early spurt.

The advantage increased to 27 (55-28) by halftime as center Marreese Speights and small forward Justin Holiday came off the bench to contribute 13 points to the attack. Golden State had a 15-0 flurry earn in the period with all reserves on the floor.

“We have a lot of guys who want to play,” reserve swingman Andre Iguodala noted. “You have to earn your minutes. You have to be thinking: ‘Either I increase the lead or the starter is going right back in.'”

The Warriors held Denver to 27.9 percent shooting in the first half and took advantage of nine Nuggets turnovers, converting them into 16 points. At the same time, Denver forced only two turnovers and didn’t convert either into points.

“I don’t feel like we competed at all,” Nuggets coach Brian Shaw said. “When you come out and you play the best team in the league record-wise, it should bring the best out of you, and it did the exact opposite for us.”

The Golden State lead reached 36 in the third period and maxed out at 43 in the final quarter as the Warriors emptied their bench, including giving newcomer James Michael McAdoo his first NBA playing time. The call-up from the NBA Developmental League finished with 11 points and five rebounds in 13 minutes.

Thompson’s 22 points came in just 23 minutes. He made 7 of 13 shots, including 4 of 8 3-point attempts.

The Warriors shot 54.3 percent overall and made 13 of 27 3-point attempts (48.1 percent).

Reserve guards Shaun Livingston and Leandro Barbosa had 12 points apiece off the Golden State bench, and backup power forward David Lee was the top rebounder in the game, with 10. The Warriors outrebounded the Nuggets 53-39.

Point guard Ty Lawson had 19 points and six assists for the Nuggets (18-23), who lost their third in a row following a five-game winning streak. Denver had recorded a win in six of its previous nine visits to Oakland, including both last season.

Backup point guard Jameer Nelson finished with 14 points, his third consecutive double-figure scoring game since joining the club last week. He has scored at least 14 points in all three of those games.

The Nuggets shot just 34.5 percent and missed 17 of their 24 3-point attempts.

“The impressive thing about (the Warriors) is: They used to be just known as an offensive team, but they’re doing it on the defensive end as well,” Shaw observed. “They’re really getting after it. There’s no secret as to why they’re having the kind of success they’re having.”

NOTES: A plumbing issue at the infamous Oakland-Alameda County sports complex flooded the ground floor of Oracle Arena, but did not damage either locker room. The Warriors plan to move to a new arena in San Francisco in 2017. ... The road team won all four meetings between the Nuggets and Warriors last season. ... All 25 players who suited up for the game scored. ... Before the game, the Warriors signed SF James Michael McAdoo to a 10-day contract as a call-up from Santa Cruz, their NBA Developmental League affiliate. McAdoo averaged 17.6 points for Santa Cruz after not having been selected in the 2014 draft. ... The Nuggets are now 7-15 in games following losses. ... Nuggets coach Brian Shaw initiated a discussion with his team about Martin Luther King Day during his club’s breakfast film session. “We took some time to talk about the significance of today and the man that the holiday is named after, and all the things that he did to sacrifice and give us the ability to do things that we can do today and that we take for granted.”