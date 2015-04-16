Warriors crusie past Nuggets in finale

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Their starters are well rested and their backups are on a bit of a roll.

Things couldn’t be set up much better for the Golden State Warriors on the eve of the NBA playoffs.

Despite sitting their front-liners the entire second half of a close game, the Warriors recorded a 67th win in their regular-season finale, edging the Denver Nuggets 133-126 Wednesday night.

The Warriors, who finished the NBA regular season with the best record in the league (67-15), will take an 18-game home winning streak into the opener of their first-round playoff series Saturday afternoon against eighth-seeded New Orleans. The best-of-7 series opens with two games in Oakland, with Golden State hosting Game 2 on Monday.

“I like the challenge of having to play a good team right away,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of opening with the Pelicans, who beat the defending champion San Antonio Spurs in the final game to make the postseason. “It will bring out the best in us.”

No starter played more than 20 minutes, but the Warriors nonetheless were able to become just the 10th team in NBA history to win 67 games in a single season.

Golden State’s second win in three meetings with the Nuggets this season also allowed the Warriors to finish 39-2 at home. Only seven teams in league history -- none previously from the Western Conference -- have reached that win total at home in one season.

“What an amazing job. They should enjoy what they accomplished,” Kerr gushed. “Now it gets hard.”

The Warriors trailed 124-122 with 2:24 to go before seldom-used swingman Brandon Rush tipped in a miss by backup center Marreese Speights to trigger an 11-0, game-winning flurry.

The key play in the sequence occurred two possessions later, when Nuggets reserve forward Joffrey Lauvergne was nailed with a technical foul for disputing a foul call.

Speights made the technical foul shot, then added another pair of free throws that resulted from the foul, breaking the tie and giving Golden State a lead it never relinquished.

Speights was one of four Warriors reserves to score in double figures, finishing with 17 points. Fellow backup Justin Holiday added 14 as the second- and third-stringers shook off a poor effort in Monday’s narrow escape against Memphis to contribute 76 points and finish the regular season on a positive note.

”They accepted the challenge,“ Kerr said of his backups. ”It was a good way to win the game. I thought it was symbolic of the way we’ve won all season.

“It was important for them to feel pretty good about themselves. And it was important for our team to see them play well and win the game. It just put everybody in a good mood.”

Shooting guard Klay Thompson poured in a game-high 25 points in 16 first-half minutes and backcourt-mate Stephen Curry had 10 points, seven assists and five steals for the Warriors. They combined for seven 3-pointers, finishing the season with 525, 41 more than in their record-setting season last year.

“The (67-15) record is great. I don’t think anybody could have imagined 67 wins,” Curry said. “But we wanted to finish strong like we did. We look forward to the playoffs and (will) bottle up all that good mojo we’ve established over these 82 games.”

The Nuggets (30-52) also had seven players in double figures, led by starting forwards Wilson Chandler and Danilo Gallinari with 18 points apiece.

Starting center Jusuf Nurkic had 17, as did guard Erick Green off the bench for Denver, which finished with the seventh-worst record in the NBA.

“They approached the game the right way, and they approached my tenure as a coach ... the right way,” insisted Nuggets coach Melvin Hunt. “There wasn’t a thing that I asked that those guys didn’t try to give me. If they didn’t do something, it wasn’t because they weren’t trying.”

The loss was the Nuggets’ eighth straight on the road to end the season.

“I‘m a proud papa,” Hunt said of the club’s finish in general. “When I look in that locker room, those guys were together, and they were going forward. I think that’s the foundation that we have, and I don’t think it will be shaken.”

NOTES: The Warriors’ Steve Kerr set an NBA record for winning percentage (.817) for a first-year coach. ... The Warriors finished first in the league in field goal percentage both offensively (47.8) and defensively (42.8). ... All eyes at Oracle Arena before tip-off were focused on the San Antonio-New Orleans game, which not only made the Pelicans the Warriors’ first-round playoff opponent but also knocked the Spurs all the way down to a sixth seed. ... The Warriors will practice Thursday and Friday. Led to believe his club wouldn’t open the playoffs until Sunday, Kerr originally planned to give his guys a day off Thursday. ... Nuggets coach Melvin Hunt admitted before the game he was happy to be in Oakland for the regular-season finale, noting, “With all the playoff talk going around, our guys hear it and it hurts. And I want it to hurt. I want them to be deeply wounded by this so that when we come back next year, I won’t have to motivate them.”