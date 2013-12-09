Preview: Nuggets at Wizards

The Denver Nuggets could be without point guard Ty Lawson for the second straight game when they conclude a six-game road trip against the Washington Wizards on Monday. Lawson missed Saturday’s win at the Philadelphia 76ers with a hamstring injury and is a game-time decision. The Nuggets are 3-2 on their road excursion as they visit a Washington club that is 6-3 at home and has an emerging star in point guard John Wall.

Not having Lawson could be a problem as Wall has been playing terrific for the Wizards. Wall had 30 points in Friday’s overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, marking the fourth time in eight games he has scored 30 or more. The Nuggets posted a 103-92 victory over the 76ers on Saturday and are averaging 108.7 points in three wins on the trip as opposed to averaging 93 in the two defeats.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBATV, Altitude (Denver), CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington)

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (12-8): Third-year forward Jordan Hamilton provided a lift with 13 points – including three straight fourth-quarter 3-pointers – in the victory over the 76ers. Hamilton had scored in double digits in six of the last 10 games to raise his season average to 8.8. “He’s been doing that for us, he spaces the floor,” Denver coach Brian Shaw said after Saturday’s contest. “We finally got some movement when our guards started to attack and their defense started to converge and he found the open windows.”

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (9-10): Washington could be without forwards Nene, Kevin Seraphin and Martell Webster against the Nuggets. All three are considered game-time decisions with Nene (foot) and Webster (ankle) being injured in the contest against the Bucks while Seraphin (knee) sat out the game. The biggest loss would be Nene, who played 9 1/2 seasons with the Nuggets before being dealt to the Wizards during the 2011-12 campaign. “With Nene, you just hope the irritation subsides,” coach Randy Wittman told reporters. “That’s all it is. It’s either there or not.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Washington won both of last season’s contests after Denver won 15 of the previous 18 meetings.

2. Wizards first-round pick Otto Porter Jr. made his NBA debut on Friday and went scoreless in 14 minutes.

3. Denver’s bench has scored 50 or more points six times after tallying 54 against the 76ers.

PREDICTION: Wizards 97, Nuggets 96