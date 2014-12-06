Surging Wizards roll over Nuggets

WASHINGTON -- Nuggets coach Brian Shaw angrily stared at the final box score as he read aloud one glorious stat for the Washington Wizards after another following Denver’s 119-89 loss on Friday night.

“It’s almost laughable,” Shaw stated with contempt.

Listed on the paper below the final score were seven different season highs set by the streaking home team -- most points, assists and blocks in a game; highest scoring half and second quarter; individual scoring highs for forward Kris Humphries and center Kevin Seraphin.

Shaw disgustedly read off each before scanning the head-to-head numbers and then vocalized those undesired stats as well.

”We got killed on the boards. Got more than doubled up on the assists. Turned the ball over 19 times for 21 points. Only shot 37 percent from the field.

“Every kind of way they could beat us, they beat us.”

The Wizards are doing that to plenty of teams lately. Their 13-5 start is the franchise’s best in 40 years.

Humphries paced six double-figure scorers with 20 points. Guard John Wall nearly recorded a triple-double with 12 assists, nine points and eight rebounds despite not playing in the fourth quarter for the pass-happy Wizards. Washington easily scored its most points this season and outpointed outscored Denver 35-18 in the second quarter. The Wizards led by as many as 34 points in the fourth quarter.

Washington has won four straight, all at home and the last three by an average of 21.7 points.

“Our defense was again pretty phenomenal,” Wizards coach Randy Wittman said.

Forward Wilson Chandler scored 20 points and guard Ty Lawson had 14 points and 10 assists for the Nuggets (9-10). Denver opened its three-game road swing through the Eastern Conference getting outrebounded 52-36 and trailing 65-46 at halftime.

The Nuggets have lost two straight after winning seven of eight. That surge followed a 2-7 start during which there was little defense for Denver’s lack of defense. Same scenario took place with Friday’s loss.

“It’s a big step back for us to start a road trip like this,” Shaw said.

This game was the latest step forward for the Wizards, owners of the second best in the Eastern Conference.

Taking a cue from Wall, the Wizards recorded 35 assists on 45 baskets and shot 53 percent from the field. Seraphin and forward Rasual Butler each scored 16 points and center Marcin Gortat had 15. At 9-2, Washington matched its best home record since 1984-85.

Guard Bradley Beal added 14 points with four 3-pointers. Forward Paul Pierce, a former NBA champion with the Boston Celtics, had 11.

Explaining a conversation with Beal on the bench during a fourth quarter Washington’s starters only watched, Pierce said, “You see similarities to teams that have made long playoff runs and made it to the finals. We just have to keep building on what we have.”

After taking an early six-point lead, the Denver’s shooting touch disappeared, as did any defensive prowess. Lawson didn’t make a basket in the first half and the D.C. area native finished 3 of 10 from the field before the crowd of 19,451.

Denver’s other starting guard, Arron Afflalo, missed all five of his 3-point attempts. The Nuggets finished 5 of 22 from beyond the arc.

“It was a terrible loss,” Chandler said.

Washington is 10-0 when holding opponents under 100 points.

Starting his sixth straight game for Nene, Humphries made 7 of 11 shots one game after he grabbed 20 rebounds.

Wall is averaging 14.7 points, 13.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds over his last three games.

The point guard passed on shooting much himself and instead found one open teammate after another, including Beal on three straight first-quarter possessions for 3-pointers from the left corner. The All-Star dunked in his lone field-goal attempt before halftime off a perfect lob pass from Beal.

“In the first half, I thought (Wall) controlled the game and he had only taken one shot,” Shaw said. He added, “That one stretch where he found Beal two or three times in a row in the corner for 3‘s, that kind of broke our back.”

NOTES: Denver won eight of its previous 11 meetings in Washington and 17 of 22 against the Wizards overall, including both games last season. ... In his first game since Nov. 21 after suffering a right foot injury, Wizards power forward Nene had eight points in 18 minutes. C JaVale McGee entered the game in the fourth quarter with Denver trailing 90-69. The former Wizard had not played since Nov. 23 due to a left lower leg strain. ... The Nuggets face the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, the same day the Washington plays at the Boston Celtics.