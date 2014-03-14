Preview: Pacers at 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are closing in on the worst losing streak in franchise history, and ending it on Friday will be a tough task with the Eastern Conference-leading Indiana Pacers visiting town. Philadelphia has lost 18 straight games – two shy of the 20-game skid recorded by the historically bad 9-73 squad of 1972-73 – and has also lost a club-record 14 straight home games. Indiana halted a season-worst four-game losing streak by beating the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

The Pacers have a two-game edge over the Miami Heat in the East after breaking their skid with a 94-83 win over Boston. Indiana swingman Evan Turner returns to Philadelphia after playing the past 3 1/2 seasons with the 76ers before being acquired at the trading deadline. Turner is averaging 9.1 points while averaging 22.8 minutes off the bench in nine contests since the deal after averaging 17.4 points while playing 34.9 minutes for Philadelphia. The 76ers haven’t won since notching a 95-94 victory over the Celtics on Jan. 29.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Indiana, CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE PACERS (47-17): Center Andrew Bynum provided a huge boost in his club debut with eight points and 10 rebounds in only 16 minutes of action in the win over Boston. Indiana gambled that Bynum is recovered from his injuries woes – his conditioning remains an issue – and that his attitude won’t be a distraction. So far, his teammates all are saying Bynum has bought into the club’s team-first attitude and coach Frank Vogel was thrilled with Bynum’s first outing. “He changes the game and has a presence at both ends,” Vogel said after the contest. “He’s here for a reason.”

ABOUT THE 76ERS (15-49): Philadelphia will need a supreme effort to end its skid against the well-stocked Pacers, and ending the streak without surpassing the franchise record will be tough. The 76ers host the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies on Friday and then visit the Pacers on Monday, before returning home to face the Chicago Bulls and suddenly-hot New York Knicks before leaving on a road trip that lines up this way – at Chicago, San Antonio and Houston. The arduous stretch leaves open the possibility of Philadelphia threatening the NBA record 26-game skid set by the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Indiana posted a 106-98 win over the 76ers on Nov. 23 behind 27 points and 13 rebounds from C Roy Hibbert.

2. Philadelphia G James Anderson is averaging 17.5 points over the past four games while going 16-of-35 from 3-point range.

3. Pacers G C.J. Watson (elbow) could return after a four-game absence.

PREDICTION: Pacers 119, 76ers 106