Preview: Pacers at 76ers

With an eight-day layoff to rest bumps and bruises, an extended homestand beginning in the next week and the possible return of All-Star Paul George in the next month, the resurgent Indiana Pacers have their eye on the postseason. The Pacers try to build upon their best stretch of the season Friday when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers. The Pacers have won four of their last five games and three straight on the road to pull within two games of the eighth playoff spot in the East.

Indiana forward David West, who missed the first month of the season with an ankle injury, is averaging 14.9 points on 52.5 percent shooting and eight rebounds in 30.6 minutes over his last nine games. “We’re getting there. We’re giving ourselves a fighting chance,” West told reporters. “We’ll try to come back refreshed, and try to keep playing this style of basketball where we’re just sharing the ball, approaching games with the right attitude.” Since starting the season 4-28, the 76ers have won eight of their last 21 games and four of five at home, but must now move forward without reigning Rookie of the Year Michael Carter-Williams, who was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Indiana, CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE PACERS (21-33): Indiana is coming off an impressive 106-93 victory at New Orleans on Feb. 11 behind 17 points each from West and George Hill. George told Yahoo Sports that he is aiming for a return on March 14 against Boston. “I want to be back out there playing,” George said. “I want to play, that’s just my competitive side. I just want to be out there with those guys and continue to play. But again, I know it’s not a likelihood at this point, but I‘m definitely pushing it and working hard to make it possible.”

ABOUT THE 76ERS (12-41): Philadelphia has been off since an 89-84 home loss to Golden State on Feb. 9. Robert Covington scored 21 points but the 76ers committed 27 turnovers, including seven by Tim Frazier, who averaged 8.7 assists in his first three games and was signed to a second 10-day contract on Wednesday. Philadelphia continued its purge of assets with Carter-Williams, who was averaging 15 points, 7.4 assists and 6.2 rebounds this season, going to Milwaukee and K.J. McDaniels heading to Houston.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Indiana coach Frank Vogel moved G Solomon Hill into the starting lineup in place of Rodney Stuckey against the Pelicans, and the pair combined for 28 points.

2. Louie Dampier, a 70-year-old former guard with the Kentucky Colonels and San Antonio Spurs, became the first Indianapolis-born player to be elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

3. Covington is averaging 18.8 points on 41.9-percent shooting from the arc and 6.6 rebounds over his last five games.

PREDICTION: Pacers 94, 76ers 84