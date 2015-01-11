76ers 93, Pacers 92

(Updated: RECASTED Lede)

Philadelphia 93, Indiana 92: Michael Carter-Williams scored the game-winning hoop with 9.9 seconds left as the host Sixers won two straight games for just the second time this season.

Tony Wroten led the way with 20 points, nine assists and two steals for the 76ers, who won Friday against Brooklyn when Nerlens Noel dunked a pass from Carter-Wiliams with 3.2 seconds left. Rookie Robert Covington scored 16 points and Carter-Williams added 15 and nine assists as poor-shooting Philadelphia connected on 11-of-24 from beyond the arc.

David West scored a season-high 28 points and added nine rebounds but couldn’t knock down the last shot as the weary Pacers completed a stretch of six games in eight days. Rodney Stuckey had 13 points and nine rebounds and Roy Hibbert added 13 boards for Indiana.

Carter-Williams snuck his game-winning drive to the hoop by the 7-2 Hibbert - the fifth lead change in five possessions. After a timeout, Indiana isolated West at the top of the circle but his fallaway jumper was way short as Philadelphia won for the fourth time in 10 games.

Indiana battled back from an eight-point, fourth-quarter deficit and took a 92-91 lead with 17.6 seconds left after West swished an awkward fallaway jumper, which answered a drive to the hoop by Covington. West scored 15 points in the first half as Indiana forged a 49-43 lead, but the Pacers went over six minutes without a hoop in the third quarter and Philadelphia took a 72-70 lead into the fourth after a three-point play by Wroten.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Sixers entered as the league’s worst 3-point shooting team at 29.4 percent. … Covington is the first Sixer since Jodie Meeks in 2012 to make a 3-pointer in 20 straight games. …The Pacers shot just 33.3 percent, including 4-of-18 from the arc.