(Updated: CORRECTED “first half” to “first quarter” in first sentence of 4th graph)

Pacers 106, 76ers 95: Rodney Stuckey scored a season-high 30 points off the bench before heading to locker room late with a sprained left ankle as visiting Indiana buried Philadelphia.

C.J. Miles scored 14 of his 17 points in the first quarter for the Pacers, who have won five of their last six as they continue their playoff push. Stuckey shot 10-of-16 from the floor with two 3-pointers and was a perfect 8-for-8 from the line while fellow reserves Luis Scola (16 points) and Damjan Rudez combined for 26 points.

Rookie Nerlens Noel had 12 points, nine rebounds and a career-high nine blocks as the 76ers played their first game without reigning Rookie of the Year Michael Carter-Williams, who was traded to Milwaukee on Thursday. Luc Richard Mbah a Moute had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Jerami Grant added 16 points for Philadelphia, which had won four of its last five home games.

Miles shot 5-of-8 in the first quarter, including a 3-pointer, and Stuckey’s shot from the arc provided Indiana a 23-16 lead entering the second. Stuckey then scored nine points in less than a minute in the second to push the lead to 14 points and the Pacers took a 58-40 bulge into the locker room.

The Sixers pulled within 14 on a drive by Tim Frazier, but Stuckey scored 10 consecutive points in just under two minutes as Indiana pushed the lead back to 24. Philadelphia cut the lead to 19 entering the fourth, but Stuckey scored on a drive and added two free throws three minutes in to extend the edge to 22, and the Pacers closed out their season-high fourth straight road triumph.

GAME NOTEBOOK: 76ers C JaVale McGee had two points and two rebounds in 11 minutes in his first game after being traded by Denver and Jason Richardson played in his first game in two seasons and had seven points and seven rebounds in 18 minutes. … The Sixers record for blocks in a game is 10 held by Dikembe Mutombo (2001) and Manute Bol (1991). … 76ers F Robert Covington, who was averaging averaging 18.8 points on 41.9-percent shooting from the arc over his last five games, shot 2-of-10, including 0-of-5 from the arc.