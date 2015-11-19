George, Pacers keep 76ers winless

PHILADELPHIA -- Indiana Pacers forward Paul George is up to his old tricks.

So, too, are the winless Philadelphia 76ers.

George, who missed all but six games last season after breaking his right leg in a Team USA scrimmage on Aug. 1, 2014, has re-emerged as one of the league’s finest players. On Wednesday, he poured in 29 of his 34 points in a little over a quarter, leading the Pacers over the Sixers, 112-85.

“I‘m definitely playing with confidence right now,” he said.

There were those who wondered if George, a two-time NBA All-Star, would ever play again after he was injured, but Wednesday’s game marked the eighth straight in which he scored at least 26 points.

George, among the league leaders in scoring at 26.1 points a game, shot 13-for-24 from the floor, including 5-for-10 from 3-point range.

“His work ethic is second to none,” Indiana coach Frank Vogel said. “His focus is great. He’s moving really well. While he keeps scoring the basketball, he’s giving us the ability to have one of the best two-way players in the game as well.”

Guard C.J. Miles added 20 points for the Pacers, who won for the seventh time in nine games.

Indiana (7-5) was without point guard George Hill (upper respiratory infection) for the second consecutive game, but it hardly mattered against the 76ers.

Philadelphia (0-12) committed 31 turnovers, the most in the NBA since Golden State had 31 against the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 8, 2000.

Rookie guard T.J. McConnell had a season-high 16 points to lead Philadelphia, the NBA’s only winless team. The Sixers are five losses away from equaling their franchise-worst start of a year ago. They have also dropped 22 straight dating back to March 25, when they defeated the Denver Nuggets.

Philadelphia’s 27 turnovers Monday against Dallas were the previous high in the league this season. Wednesday’s total resulted in 37 Indiana points.

“Tonight was one of those games that I think is an outlier for this group,” 76ers coach Brett Brown said. “I didn’t feel like we competed. I felt like we got outworked, and it’s just one of those games that I quickly want to forget -- dig into it, learn from it, but there’s not much, really, to say about tonight’s performance.”

Philadelphia rookie center Jahlil Okafor, who scored 14 points, concurred.

“We know we haven’t won, but I think that’s the worst that we’ve played -- that or Utah (in a 99-71 loss on Oct. 30),” he said. “We’re a better team than we played tonight. ... We are 0-12, but the way we lost tonight isn’t acceptable. That’s not the team that we’ve been.”

Brown noted that the turnovers came in every way possible, and that 11 Philadelphia players who saw action committed at least one. McConnell led the way with five.

“You’re not going to win any NBA games with that quantity of turnovers,” Brown said of the team’s total. “We have a problem, and like all the things, we’ll jump on it and try to get a helluva lot better than we have been. I do think when the group locks in on something, they’ve shown the ability to fix it. And we have to fix it.”

The Sixers committed 18 turnovers in the first two quarters, two shy of the franchise record for a half, but were down just 36-33 with 4:25 left in the second period. Indiana, however, closed the half on a 16-5 run to take a 52-38 lead into the locker room.

George sank a free throw with 2:58 left in the half after the Sixers were assessed a technical foul for having six players on the floor. He added seven more points before halftime, then generated 21 in the third quarter.

His three-point play with 3:16 left in the third gave Indiana a 77-47 lead. The Pacers led by as many as 33 in the fourth quarter.

NOTES: Sixers C Joel Embiid, who underwent a second surgery on his right foot in August and will miss his second consecutive season, consulted Wednesday with retired NBA C Zydrunas Ilgauskas, who missed an entire season (and the majority of two others) with foot problems. Ilgauskas played 10 productive seasons after recovering -- all but one with Cleveland -- and 11 in all. “They seem to be developing a pretty cool relationship,” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said. “His story is real, and it really resonates with Joel on the pitfalls of it all, the mental side of it all and the discipline to take care of your body, to get back on the court.” Brown also said Embiid is doing “fantastic” in his recovery and that there has been “a real progression in his maturity.” ... Indiana G Rodney Stuckey missed his fourth consecutive game with a sprained right ankle.