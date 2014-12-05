Trail Blazers grind out win over Pacers

PORTLAND -- Sometimes the shots won’t fall, and a team has to rely on its defense.

“Memphis isn’t the prettiest team in the league, but (the Grizzlies) just grind it out,” Portland center Robin Lopez said after the Trail Blazers’ 88-82 victory over Indiana Thursday night at the Moda Center. “That’s what we did tonight. We can do it both ways.”

Guard Damian Lillard scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds while forward LaMarcus Aldridge collected 18 points and 13 rebounds for Trail Blazers (15-4), who won for the 12th time in the last 13 outings.

Guard Rodney Stuckey had 16 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Pacers (7-12), who lost their third straight game.

It was a night when neither team shot as high as 40 percent for the game -- Portland finished at .398, Indiana at .396. The Blazers won the game at the free-throw line, making 18 of 23 attempts to only 5 of 8 for the Pacers, and with defense.

“I was pleased with the way we continued to defend throughout the game,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “We won it with our defense tonight, and we stayed with it for the whole game.”

After yielding 38 fast-break points in a 116-99 loss at Phoenix on Tuesday night, the Pacers gave up half as many to the Blazers.

“We grew at the defensive end,” Indiana coach Frank Vogel said. “We didn’t want to get into a shooting match with (the Blazers), so controlling the pace was part of the plan.”

Neither team could get anything going offensively early. It was 10-10 midway through the first quarter until the Blazers -- who were 6-for-24 from the field through the first 12 minutes -- muscled up enough offense to take a 16-14 lead into the second quarter.

Portland’s lead was 32-24 when Indiana rattled off seven straight to close to within 32-31. The Blazers, despite shooting .366 in the half, took a 38-33 edge into intermission. Indiana was even worse, connecting at a .357 clip with 13 turnovers.

The Blazers took the advantage to 42-33 early in the third quarter, but the Pacers again scored seven in a row to make it 42-40.

Indiana was still down only 46-44 when Portland went on an 8-0 run to go in front 54-44. The Pacers scored the next seven to trim the margin to 54-51. The Blazers led 62-59 heading into the fourth quarter.

Pacers forward Luis Scola’s scoop shot tied the count at 66-66 early in the final period. Portland scored 11 straight to jump on top 77-66 with 5:30 to play. It was 82-73 when the Pacers made a final push. Stuckey hit two free throws to close the gap to 82-78 with 1:21 remaining, then got the visitors to within 83-80 on a driving layup with 53.9 seconds to play. The Blazers salted the game away at the line from there.

“There are going to be plenty of ugly games,” said Portland guard Wesley Matthews, who scored 12 points. “Good teams find a way to win. (The Pacers) mucked it up, made it ugly. We helped out by not making our shots. But we’re happy with how we played defensively. Our help (defense) was probably as good as it’s been all season.”

NOTES: Portland begins a five-game road trip Sunday at New York. ... Indiana concludes a four-game road trip Friday at Sacramento. ... It was the eighth time this season Portland has held an opponent under 90 points. The Blazers did it seven times through all of last season. ... Portland is 8-0 against Eastern Conference foes and 10-2 at the Moda Center, the most home wins by any NBA team. ... Portland F LaMarcus Aldridge moved past Mychal Thompson into third place on the franchise rebound list with 4,885. ... Aldridge went 2-for-2 from 3-point range and is now 10-for-19 (.526) this season. ... The Pacers brought F Paul George and G George Hill -- who both have missed the entire season with injuries -- on this four-game road trip that ends Friday night at Sacramento. Hill (knee) will start non-contact workouts next week and could be back in two weeks. George (leg) is likely lost for the year, but “is increasing his rehabilitation, and we wanted him with us,” Vogel said.