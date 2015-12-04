Blazers hold down George, Pacers

PORTLAND, Ore. -- On Tuesday, guard Paul George learned he was selected the NBA’s Eastern Conference player of the month for November.

On Tuesday night at the Moda Center, things were different for both George and the Indiana Pacers.

George scored a season-low 11 points, and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame a slow start to beat Indiana 123-111, ending the Pacers’ six-game winning streak.

Guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum combined for 47 points for the Trail Blazers, who lost three of their previous four games. Lillard scored 26 points and McCollum added 21 to lead six Blazers scoring in double figures.

Forward C.J. Miles scored 27 points for the Pacers, who also got 18 points from guard George Hill and 17 from guard Rodney Stuckey.

“It was just one of those nights,” said George, who was 4-for-17 from the field -- including 0-for-9 from 3-point range -- and committed five turnovers in 34 minutes.

Portland forward Al-Farouq Aminu -- nicknamed “The Chief” -- had the primary defensive responsibility for George.

Related Coverage Indiana Pacers - PlayerWatch

“It started with ‘Chief,'” McCollum said. “He took that as a personal challenge to stop one of the better players in the league. Credit to ‘Chief’ and all the other guys who guarded him.”

Controlling George was a big part of the Portland game plan.

”We wanted to make him play against a crowd,“ Lillard said. ”He was (Eastern Conference) player of the month, had been getting 30 on everybody.

“We knew there wasn’t going to be one guy to go out there and stop him. We made sure we shrunk the floor. Guys were physical. He felt our team. It wasn’t easy for us, and it wasn’t easy for him.”

Portland (8-12) shot 51.8 percent from the field and made a season-high 18 3-pointers, firing at a 50 percent clip from beyond the arc to overcome a 10-0 deficit in the game’s first 90 seconds.

The Blazers’ 123 points were a season high and the most scored against the Pacers this season.

“After a slow start, a very complete game for us,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “It was a pretty good win against an excellent team.”

Indiana (12-6) increased its early 10-0 lead to 28-16, but Portland closed the gap to 31-28 after one quarter.

The Blazers tied it at 35-35, but with forward Chase Budinger scoring 10 quick points, Indiana regained the lead at 54-47. Lillard keyed a 7-0 surge that got Portland even again at 54-54, and the Pacers took a three-point advantage into halftime.

Portland scored the first six points of the third quarter to go on top 62-59, then extended it to 79-71 midway through the period.

The Blazers rained in four consecutive 3-pointers before Portland forward Ed Davis’ put-back made it 94-84 with two minutes left in the quarter. Portland finished with 41 third-quarter points on 14-for-24 shooting to take a 97-90 advantage into the final period.

Forward Meyers Leonard’s hook shot upped the Blazers’ advantage to 105-95, but the Pacers used an 8-0 run to slice the difference to 105-103. Portland forward Crabbe sank back-to-back treys to hike the lead to 116-109, and Blazers center Mason Plumlee followed with a layup to make it 118-111 with 3:04 remaining.

Moments later, Plumlee’s dunk pushed Portland’s edge to 120-111, and it was over.

Indiana coach Frank Vogel was most impressed by the Blazers’ offensive performance.

“They moved the ball well,” Vogel said. “They were a step quicker to everything tonight. They got penetration, forced (defensive) help and chain reaction, got a lot of open looks and made us pay for it. They just played a terrific game.”

NOTES: Portland has won seven consecutive home games against Indiana dating to 2008. ... Indiana F Paul George entered the game ranked second in the NBA in 3-point percentage at 46.3 percent, but he was 0-for-9 from long range Thursday. ... Indiana coach Paul Vogel, on George’s selection as Eastern Conference player of the month for November during George’s first full month of NBA play since knee surgery in August 2014: “Paul worked his tail off, both during the rehab process last year and in the summer, to get his game right.” George had averaged 30.5 points over his previous 13 games. ... The Pacers, who beat the Clippers in Los Angeles on Tuesday, conclude their four-game road trip Saturday at Utah.