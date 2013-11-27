Preview: Pacers at Bobcats

When the Indiana Pacers start getting significant scoring contributions from sources other than Paul George, the rest of the NBA is in a lot of trouble. Indiana used a career night from George Hill to extend its latest winning streak to four games, and will look to keep that momentum going Wednesday night when it faces the host Charlotte Bobcats. Hill’s 26 points fueled the Pacers’ 98-84 win over Minnesota, while the Bobcats are coming off a 96-86 home loss to Boston.

It has been a mostly solid start to the season for Charlotte, but it faces a major test Wednesday against the best defensive team in the NBA. The Pacers held the high-scoring Timberwolves to 32.6 percent from the field while still getting a strong performance from early-season MVP candidate Paul George (26 points, eight rebounds, four steals). Charlotte got 28 points from Kemba Walker on Monday night but couldn’t overcome 18 turnovers in the loss to the Celtics.

ABOUT THE PACERS (13-1): While the majority of the Eastern Conference wallows in its collective ineptitude, the Pacers continue their best start in franchise history. Indiana has reeled off eight consecutive home victories to start the year, and is 3-0 against the much tougher Western Conference. Asked about the secret to his team’s success, Hill told reporters: “We just don’t rely on one person to do all the work. We have multiple people who can make plays, who can play defense and things like that.”

ABOUT THE BOBCATS (7-8): Walker’s continued development is a major storyline in Charlotte this season, and so far the third-year point guard has been a bit of a letdown. The ninth overall pick in the 2011 draft has seen a dip in scoring average (16.5 points), field-goal percentage (38.7) and 3-point percentage (29) while averaging just 4.2 assists - well below the 5.7 he had a season ago. Walker has been better of late, averaging 21.5 points on 35-of-65 shooting with six 3-pointers over his previous four games.

1. The Pacers have won the last three meetings, including a 101-77 decision in their last encounter Feb. 13.

2. Walker averages 14.6 points in seven career games versus Indiana.

3. Pacers C Roy Hibbert was held to one block against Minnesota, the first time all season he didn’t have at least two swats in a game.

