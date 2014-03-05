Preview: Pacers at Bobcats

The Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Bobcats both have reason to be angry as they prepare to face off Wednesday night in North Carolina. The Pacers suffered just their fourth home loss of the season Tuesday night, as Klay Thompson’s turnaround 12-footer with six-tenths of a second left gave Golden State a thrilling 98-96 victory. The Bobcats suffered the embarrassment of being on the wrong end of LeBron James’ career-high 61 points in a one-sided loss Monday night.

While the Pacers can take comfort in knowing that they remain atop the Eastern Conference standings, the Bobcats don’t have the same luxury. They find themselves clinging to a playoff berth, tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the No. 7 spot with the ninth-place Detroit Pistons lurking just three games off the pace. The Pacers lead the season series 2-0 following a 99-74 road victory Nov. 27 and a 99-94 triumph just more than two weeks later in Indiana.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSIN (Indiana), SPSO (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE PACERS (46-14): Evan Turner had shown flashes of promise over his first four games since joining Indiana in a trade with Philadelphia — but that changed Tuesday, as the small forward struggled mightily in limited action. With the Pacers’ starting lineup completely healthy, Turner saw just 18 minutes of action and didn’t do much, missing all five of his field goal attempts while adding three rebounds, one assist and a pair of fouls. The former second overall pick is shooting just 2-of-14 from the floor over his past two games.

ABOUT THE BOBCATS (27-33): While Michael Kidd-Gilchrist doesn’t get the same level of attention paid to him as other second-year players, the Charlotte small forward has carved out a niche as one of the top young defenders in the game. But he has had his hands full in back-to-back games, first guarding Kevin Durant and then getting manhandled by James. Wednesday’s assignment isn’t a whole lot easier: Kidd-Gilchrist will be tasked with slowing down Pacers scoring leader Paul George, who averages 22.7 points per game.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Indiana has won the last five meetings.

2. George has scored a combined 25 points in his two games versus the Bobcats this season.

3. Charlotte signed C Justin Hamilton to a 10-day contract Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Pacers 98, Bobcats 85