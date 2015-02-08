Preview: Pacers at Hornets

Having won four of six with a bundle of home games coming in the near future and Paul George hinting at a March return, the Indiana Pacers could be in a position to make a run at a playoff spot. Indiana seeks a third straight win Sunday when they visit the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets, even without injured Kemba Walker, will be no pushover, having won 12 of their last 16 games and playing tremendous defense.

The Pacers got 26 points from C.J. Miles in snapping the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 12-game winning streak 103-99 on Friday. Indiana is 2 1/2 games back of the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat for the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference and will play eight of nine games at home against conference foes after playing four of its next six on the road. “I think we have a chance now where we are playing a lot of home games,” guard Solomon Hill said. “We have to stay with it.”

TV: 6 p.m. ET, FSN Indiana, SportSouth (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE PACERS (19-32): All five starters finished in double figures against Cleveland and David West had 20 points and 13 rebounds for just his third double-double of the season. George Hill tied his season high with 20 points, including a crucial four-point play, and set a season high with seven assists. “We need some quality wins if we’re going to get back in the playoff race,” Pacers coach Frank Vogel said. “This was an opportunity to do that. We haven’t had one of these in a while, at home or on the road.”

ABOUT THE HORNETS (22-28): After completing a home-and-home sweep over Washington, Charlotte put up a dud Saturday in Philadelphia, scoring just 33 points in the second half and dropping an 89-81 decision. Al Jefferson scored 18 points on 9-of-17 shooting but the rest of the starters combined to shoot 10-of-37. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist left the game in the second quarter with a strained right hamstring and is questionable for the Pacers.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Miles’ 16 fourth-quarter points tied the Pacers’ season-high for points in a quarter with SF Damjan Rudez’s 16-point fourth quarter against Orlando on Jan. 25.

2. The Hornets have held 16 of their last 17 opponents under 100 points and four straight and eight of 10 under 90.

3. The teams have split two games this season with Charlotte winning 80-71 in overtime on Jan. 17 behind 20 points by G Gerald Henderson.

PREDICTION: Pacers 87, Hornets 86