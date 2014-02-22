Preview: Pacers at Bucks

The best and the worst of the Eastern Conference clash when the lowly Milwaukee Bucks host the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. The Pacers have alternated wins and losses in their past five games and are coming off a 104-91 defeat against short-handed Minnesota on Wednesday. The Bucks opened the second half with a win but came back to reality with a 101-90 loss to Denver on Thursday and have not won consecutive games all season.

The Pacers bolstered their bench for the second half Thursday when they traded oft-injured forward Danny Granger to Philadelphia in exchange for swingman Evan Turner and big man Lavoy Allen. “We felt we needed to make this trade to strengthen the core unit and our bench,” Pacers president of basketball operations Larry Bird told the team’s website. “In Evan and Lavoy, we think we got two really good players that can help us and we look forward to what they can bring.” Milwaukee has lost 20 of its last 23 and is 6-22 at home.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN Indiana, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE PACERS (41-13): With Miami closing on Indiana for the best record in the East, the Pacers might have been among the biggest winners at the trade deadline. Granger was the face of the franchise for years but has been plagued by injuries and was averaging just 8.3 points in 29 games this season. Turner was averaging a career-best 17.4 points to go with six rebounds and 3.7 assists for Philadelphia.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (10-44): Milwaukee was missing leading scorer Brandon Knight (16.7 points) against Denver because of a cut on his right foot and he is day-to-day. Moving Luke Ridnour and Gary Neal to Charlotte for Ramon Sessions and Jeff Adrien has cleared more playing time for rookie guard Nate Wolters, who has recorded at least 12 points and five assists in three straight games. It might also mean more court time for guard O.J. Mayo, whose role had been reduced before he missed 10 straight games with conditioning issues following a bout with the flu; Mayo returned against the Nuggets and scored 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Indiana has won three straight and eight of the last 10 in the series, including a 104-77 trouncing at home Nov. 15.

2. The Bucks have trailed from start to finish in seven of their losses.

3. The Pacers have won 15 games after trailing at halftime.

PREDICTION: Pacers 103, Bucks 90