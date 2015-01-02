Preview: Pacers at Bucks

The Indiana Pacers’ injury list is the shortest it has been all season and they look to continue climbing toward a playoff position with a four-game road trip that begins against the improving Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. The Pacers have won four of their last six games, including a 106-95 victory over Miami on Wednesday, after a 1-10 stretch. Milwaukee is on the upturn with three victories in four contests after Brandon Knight’s 26-point effort in the 96-80 triumph at Cleveland on Wednesday.

Paul George (leg) and Ian Mahinmi (foot) are the only players out injured for Indiana, which boasts 10 active players averaging between 9.1 and 14.2 points. “We’re coming along,” guard George Hill told the Indianapolis Star. “It’s been a bumpy road so far with injuries and things like that. It’s going to take time to get rhythm and gel, but we’re moving in the right direction.” The Bucks have several offensive threats as well and have allowed 85.3 points per game in the last four.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN Indiana, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE PACERS (12-21): Indiana leads the league in scoring defense (96.3) and is raising its game on the offensive end since Hill’s return at point guard. Hill is averaging a team-best 14.2 points in his first five games back from the injured list and the Pacers have scored 101.8 per contest over the last six to improve to 94.9 on the season. David West (12.4 points) and Rodney Stuckey (11.8) are contributing while C.J. Miles (11.5) scored 25 on Wednesday and center Roy Hibbert (11 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.97 blocks) is also a factor.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (17-16): Knight has scored at least 20 six times in 10 games and is averaging 20.8 over the last five while making 14-of-32 from 3-point range in that span. Knight tops the team at 18 points per game while Giannis Antetokounmpo (12.1) and O.J. Mayo (11 per game) also average in double figures among active players for a Bucks team scoring almost four more per game than last season. Center Larry Sanders (illness), forward Ersan Ilyasova (concussion) and guard Jerryd Bayless (knee) are questionable.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Bucks snapped a six-game losing streak against the Pacers with an 87-81 victory Nov. 4.

2. Milwaukee SG Jared Dudley made 40-of-67 shots from the field – including 14-of-25 from 3-point range – over the last seven contests.

3. Indiana and Milwaukee are both among the top three teams in the league in scoring off the bench.

PREDICTION: Pacers 98, Bucks 90