Preview: Pacers at Bucks

Indiana and Milwaukee have ended six-game losing streaks this week with wild late-game comebacks, picking up wins that could go a long way toward securing playoff spots. Both teams will try to build some momentum off those wins when the Pacers travel to meet the Bucks on Thursday. Milwaukee, which has been in sixth place in the Eastern Conference for weeks, was sliding back toward a pack of teams before a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Khris Middleton on Tuesday against Miami halted the skid.

That victory leaves Milwaukee with a two-game lead over the Heat in the race for the sixth spot, with the Pacers sitting two games further back in a tie for eighth after their rally Wednesday in Washington. Trailing by 10 midway through the fourth quarter, Indiana rode the hot hand of George Hill, who had 12 points in the period and hit a game-winning layup with 2.7 seconds to go for a 103-101 victory. The Pacers have won two of the first three meetings with the Bucks, including an overtime triumph at home earlier this month, Indiana’ last win before its six-game slide.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Indiana, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE PACERS (31-40): In the win over Milwaukee two weeks ago, Rodney Stuckey led the way for Indiana with 25 points, six rebounds and six assists. However, Stuckey has missed two straight games due to a calf strain and remains day-to-day, giving more of the offensive workload to Hill, who is on a roll. He is averaging 17.9 points on 50.6 percent shooting in March and has posted nine assists in two of his last three games.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (35-36): After a much-needed emotional victory, Milwaukee is also receiving a big boost on the injury front. Reserve shooting guard O.J. Mayo, who had missed four straight games and several others over the past month with a sore hamstring, got his feet wet in a six-minute return against Miami on Tuesday. Forward Jared Dudley, who has been out of the lineup since the previous meeting with Indiana due to a back issue, went through a full practice Wednesday and could return for this one.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Bucks PF Ersan Ilyasova, whose season average is 10.7 points, has scored at least 12 in eight straight games.

2. Bucks PG Michael Carter-Williams scored 28 points - his high with Milwaukee - in the loss at Indiana earlier this month.

3. Indiana has won three straight in Milwaukee.

PREDICTION: Bucks 95, Pacers 91