Preview: Pacers at Bucks

The Indiana Pacers knew coming into the season that they could count on production from Paul George, and they were hoping for consistent production from a few other places on the roster. George will try to find some help on offense when the Pacers go for their first road win at the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

George poured in 30 points on 8-of-16 shooting and added seven rebounds and four steals in a 115-108 home win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday but point guard Jeff Teague and center Myles Turner failed to score in double figures. "We were searching for players to go to," Indiana coach Nate McMillan told reporters of the end of the win over the Lakers. "Down the stretch we’re looking for different combinations. Paul hit his first shot and he looked like he wanted the ball and we milked it." The Bucks showed off better offensive balance with 30 assists and six players in double figures in a 117-113 win at New Orleans on Tuesday, but the star continues to be Giannis Antetokounmpo. Even with Matthew Dellavedova in the starting lineup to take over some of the ball-handling duties, Antetokounmpo still added seven assists to go with his 24 points and 10 rebounds.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Indiana, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE PACERS (2-2): Turner, who averaged 21 points and 10.3 rebounds in the first three games, can chalk up his poor performance on Tuesday to battling foul trouble, but Teague is a different story. The point guard, who arrived in a trade from Atlanta over the summer, totaled 12 points on 6-of-35 shooting in the last three contests. Teague - a 35.2 percent 3-point shooter who knocked down a career-best 40 percent of his attempts for the Hawks last season - is 1-for-15 from beyond the arc for Indiana.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (2-2): Milwaukee signed center Greg Monroe to a three-year, $51 million deal prior to last season but has him coming off the bench in limited minutes this season. Monroe failed to reach 20 minutes in any of the last three games but made the most of his 18 minutes on Tuesday with six points and 11 rebounds. The Bucks are starting Miles Plumlee at center and using John Henson when they need defense at that spot and the two split the minutes Monroe on Tuesday, with Henson logging 16 and Plumlee at 14.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Bucks SF Tony Snell had his best game since joining the team via trade on the eve of the regular season with 13 points and 10 rebounds on Tuesday.

2. Pacers G Rodney Stuckey (hamstring) remains out and will be evaluated in two weeks.

3. Indiana won twice at Milwaukee last season, each time by five points.

PREDICTION: Pacers 112, Bucks 109